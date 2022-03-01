Welwyn Garden City held but Potters Bar beaten in seven-goal thriller
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Welwyn Garden City and Broxbourne created plenty of chances but neither side could take them as the East Hockey League Division Two North West game finished 0-0.
Dan Klinger in the WGC goal had to make a number of stops in the first half while at the other end a number of penalty corners came and went.
The best opportunity came when a penalty stroke was awarded for a foot preventing a Nate Last shot from crossing the line.
Bryn Evans stepped up and put his flick to the goalkeeper's right only for him to make an excellent save with his stick.
There was plenty of goals for Potters Bar but unfortunately they came out on the wrong-side of a seven-goal split against Waltham Forest.
Bar came from behind to equalise three times before eventually losing 4-3.
Ed Whybrow managed it in in the first half, volleying home the rebound after Mark Turpin's deflection on a Graham Abrey shot had been saved, and Hugh Kenney-Herbert did it twice in the second half.
The first was tapped in five minutes after the break while the second came from a short-corner routine.
But Forest then had their best spell of the game and grabbed the winner with six minutes to go.