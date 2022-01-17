Welwyn enjoy super start to 2022 with Royston win taking them top

Welwyn went top of the table with a victory at Royston. - Credit: WGC HOCKEY

Welwyn Garden City's men restarted the season in the perfect way - with a victory over Royston taking them top of the table.

The 3-2 success means they now lead East Hockey League Division Two South West by one point from Hertford and Harpenden, the third place side winning 4-3 at home to the team now in second.

Welwyn's match at Royston began with the visitors looking dangerous on the counter attack but it was the hosts who took the lead midway through the first half, a shot from inside the D deflecting up and over the shoulder of skipper Dan Klinger in the Welwyn goal.

They were level by half-time though as Nate Last got clear before drawing the keeper and slipping the ball to his right for a sliding Oli Rowe to tap in.

And they enjoyed a superb start to the second period too, driving at the Royston defence early and taking the lead in the opening minute.

Last was again the provider with Callum Burr this time getting the finishing touch.

The expected backlash from the hosts came and was repelled by the Welwyn defence and the match seemed to have been put out of sight when Dave Allmand-Smith pounced on a cross from Burr in his clinical style to make it 3-1.

But with five minutes to go Royston had made it a one-goal game again from a short corner and they had another set-piece in the final few seconds.

This time WGC held firm to claim the win.

Their title credentials will be given a stern test on Saturday when Harpenden visit the Hertfordshire Sports Village.

Potters Bar's men meanwhile continued their climb away from the relegation places in Division One South with a comprehensive 6-2 win at home to Brentwood, their third three points in a row.

Two each for Simon Tenwick and Mark Turpin plus one for Miles Tomkins and Jay Burn, his first for the first-team, lifts them up to eighth in the standings.