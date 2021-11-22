Welwyn Garden City back on the winning trail as Potters Bar stage wonderful comeback

Welwyn Garden City put their run of disappointing results behind them with a fine success away to St Albans.

The 2-1 success was their first in four games and only the second suffered by their hosts, lifting WGC up to sixth and just four points away from second-placed Harpenden.

They started off quickly with some free flowing passing through the midfield and it wasn't long before they crafted a first chance.

A brilliant run by Callum Burr ended with an effort pushed behind by the keeper and from the resulting short corner, the keeper was forced to deny George Reilly.

The set-piece proved to be the source of the first goal, a drag-flick from Bryn Evans deflected home by a deft touch from David Allmand-Smith.

Tactical changes helped St Albans grab an equaliser, a bouncing ball fired past an obstructed Dan Klinger, but WGC had some excellent chances to respond before the break with Burr, Allmand-Smith and Reilly all going close and Bryn Evans having a shot cleared off the line.

They continued with their high intensity and quick accurate passing to great effect after the interval but again without the killer final touch.

That was until a quick free hit by George Reilly put them on the counter attack with Allmand-Smith finishing it off for number two.

In the end a well-deserved victory and they will now head to Luton Town with rediscovered confidence.

Potters Bar's confidence is also on the up after a thrilling comeback at Blueharts earned a point in a 3-3 draw.

Blueharts edged the first half to claim a 2-0 lead but Bar still felt very much in the contest at the break.

That could have taken a hit when they conceded a third five minutes after the restart, however, it actually lit a fire under the team and they started to shift the momentum.

Mark Turpin began the comeback, capitalised on a loose ball in the D, and strong challenges in the middles of the park from Brooking and Simon Tenwick allowed Ed Seaman and Turpin find Miles Tomkins on the back post for number two.

Kenney-Herbert kept the gap at one moments later with a last-ditch diving interception and they were to drag themselves level again when man of the match Tenwick sparked another attack which culminated in a composed finish by Turpin.