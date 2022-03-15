Welwyn Garden City back on the winning trail again after Saints success
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
Welwyn Garden City got themselves back to winning ways with after beating St Albans fourths at home.
In the previous seven games they had only drawn one and lost the other six but the 3-1 success at De Havilland over the East Hockey League Division Two South West basement side saw Welwyn have to dig deep as well as show off their silky skills.
The first half was definitely all about the latter.
They took the lead in the opening few minutes, Paul Marchant finishing off a well-worked goal, and they continued to press their advantage after that with Marchant, Ollie Rowe and Nate Last all attacking with intent.
They were stung by an equaliser from a short corner but that just drove them on to up their game further.
And with the returning Mark Skilbeck helping to control the midfield, Bryn Evans executed a well-taken drag flick from a short corner to restore their lead.
They even managed to give themselves a two-goal buffer going into the break, Dave Allmand-Smith showing his prowess by converting a one-on-one chance.
The second period though was a totally different game that Welwyn struggled to control.
Chances became limited with Welwyn trying to play on the counter attack but finding no joy.
And Saints made sure that they gave the hosts Welwyn plenty of problems and it needed some solid defending from Rob Sansom, Will Reilly, Pete Mullens and James Fowler, as well as good saves from Dan Klinger, to protect and preserve the lead until the final whistle.
Welwyn will now finish no lower than seventh in the table with two games to go, the first of them on Saturday at home to Luton Town.
They finish their season at fourth-placed St Albans thirds.
Potters Bar's men lost 3-2 at home to Blueharts in Division One South, Simon Tenwick getting both of the Bar goals.
They sit eighth with their final games at home to Upminster and away to Bishop's Stortford.
The men's thirds were the only winners from the other three games, beating Royston 4-1 with goals from Dave Smith (two), Thomas Nafis and Ben Robert.
They will finish no lower than third now in Division Five South West.