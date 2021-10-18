Welwyn go five from five after seven-goal demolition of Stevenage

Published: 1:09 PM October 18, 2021

James Fowler got one of Welwyn Garden City's seven goals at Stevenage. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Welwyn Garden City's men took their unbeaten start to the new season with a dominant away win at Stevenage.

The 7-2 success made it three wins and two draws from their opening five games in Division Two South West of the East Hockey League.

Right from the whistle Welwyn enjoyed most of the possession, playing some of their best passing hockey to date and applying constant pressure to the opposition whenever they had the ball.

Star striker Nate Last got the ball rolling as he latched onto good build-up play by Mark Skilbeck, Bryn Evans and George Reilly to finish clinically.

And the lead was doubled just a few minutes later.

Welwyn once again stole possession and this time it was the combination of James Fowler and Will Reilly who set up Callum Burr for a confident reverse-stick hit.

The first half continued at a storming pace for its remainder with disciplined passing from WGC, whether on the floor or in the air, caused Stevenage plenty of worry.

A string of penalty corners brought another couple of goals, Burr getting his second and Fowler making it four with a deflection on a George Reilly slap-shot.

The hosts still provided some threat and got to the break with two goals of their own, the first from a penalty stroke.

But one final breakaway attack from Welwyn allowed man of the match Last to score another and give them a 5-2 lead going into the second period.

They hit the ground running on the restart too, determined not to let the wobble towards the end of the first half be anything more than that.

Skilbeck made a quality interception before feeding Last, again finishing with composure to complete his hat-trick.

There were further chances after that, Stephen going close on a couple of occasions while George Reilly hit the crossbar with a penalty flick.

They would not be denied though and with the game heading into its closing stages, Last finished it as he started, with a clinical hit giving him four goals and Welwyn seven.

They sit third going into a week off, one point behind Letchworth and three behind leaders St Albans who have won all five of their opening matches.

Simon Tenwick was on target again for Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar are still finding life tough in Division One South but will look back on their 3-1 loss at Shefford & Sandy with thoughts of what might have been.

They have took the lead in the first half as they continue to search for a first win of the campaign.

Simon Tenwick got it with a fine finish into the top corner and they created plenty of chances both before and after, with the final ball often just going astray.

And the hosts, who got better as the half wore on, turned round level before taking the lead in the second period.

Again though they could have been behind before they scored, Bar going close through Tenwick and Aaron Cornish, but as the visitors pushed for an equaliser, they left gaps at the back and Sandy wrapped things up with another counter-attack.