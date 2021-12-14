Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City record good wins before Christmas break

Mark Turpin was one of three players to score twice for Potters Bar against Bedford. - Credit: TRACY LEVY

Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City hockey clubs' men will both head into the Christmas break full of confidence after impressive results.

That was especially true of Bar who trounced Bedford 7-2 to leap up to eighth in East League Division One South.

Mark Turpin, Ed Whybrow and man of the match Miles Tomkins all scored twice with the seventh coming from Simon Tenwick.

They return to action on January 15 hosting the side directly above them in the table, Brentwood.

Welwyn meanwhile sit second in Division Two South West after a fine 2-1 win over Blueharts, two points behind leaders Hertford.

They dominated possession for the first 20 minutes of the game, moving the ball around the back with speed and precision.

From a break down the right side of the pitch Will Reilly, Bryn Evans and Nate Last played some outstanding fast hockey that resulted in an equally-good save by the opposition keeper to keep the scores level.

The opening goal though went the way of the visitors, capitalising on a quick break after a Welwyn penalty corner routine broke down.

Skipper Dan Klinger made the first save but couldn't prevent the rebound going in for an interval lead to Blueharts.

The second half followed the same path as the first with Welwyn dominant in possession and creating a whole host of chances only to be denied by either last ditch defending or the goalkeeper who had a fine game.

They won several penalty corners and finally got their reward 20 minutes into the half, the routine moving the opposition defence and allowing George Reilly to push the ball home.

Welwyn continued to press and Last, Evans and James Fowler all went close before they finally got the winner with two minutes remaining.

It came from another penalty corner although this time it was shifted to Evans who was dumped to the floor as he was about to shoot.

George Reilly took responsibility for the penalty flick and in his last game for the club, as he moves up the pyramid, he buried the flick into the top left corner for a fitting end to his WGC career.

Welwyn also return on January 15 when they go to Royston.