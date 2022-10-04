Hay edges it for Canaries as Welwyn beaten in Herts Senior Cup

Match Report

Ashley Hay scores for Hitchin Town against Welwyn Garden City in the Herts Senior Cup. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town moved into the second round of the Herts Senior Cup and a meeting with Potters Bar Town after victory over Welwyn Garden City - but the Citizens can feel just a little disappointed not to have got anything out of the contest.

Ashley Hay's header on 13 minutes proved to be the only difference in the 1-0 win for the Top Field hosts but Welwyn gave the Southern League Premier Division side plenty to think about.

But without star striker Josh Hutchinson, carrying a slight knock from Saturday's thrilling win over Highworth Town, they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way.

The goal was the first significant action of the game.

A deep cross was swung in by Kye Tearle and Hay, coming in from the left, placed a fine header wide of WGC skipper Charlie Crowley.

Welwyn's response though was excellent and would have given plenty of encouragement to boss Max Mitchell.

A deep Joe Dearman free-kick found Joe Russell free on the far post but he mistimed his contact and it trickled through to Charlie Horlock.

Russell then turned provider from the left with a good cross that found the head of Cheyce Grant, but the makeshift striker headed a presentable chance over.

Close to the half-hour, Horlock pulled off the save of the match, when Carlos Flood looked to have hit an almost certain equaliser, but the Hitchin captain somehow got across and tipped the effort around.

The Canaries should have made their half-time lead much more secure when a tussle between Ryan Doherty and Hay ended in a penalty.

Josh Coldicott-Stevens took the responsibility for the home side but the shot was saved by Crowley.

And City finished the half with Doherty twice going close, a header drifting just wide and the second, a shot from just outside the box, pushed away by Horlock.

The second half action was less plentiful than the first period but no less enthralling.

Substitute Max Jessop could only steer a Lewis Franklin cross wide while a delivery from Joe Sutton was just out of the former Colney Heath man's reach.

Hitchin's best effort saw a Lewis Barker header go wide but they hung on despite WGC's best attempts to move into the next round.

Hitchin Town: Horlock, Tearle, Kane, Syme, Georgiou, Black, Barker, Coldicott-Stevens, (Chambers-Parillon), Hay, Freitas-Gouveia (Dasilva), Snelus (Allotey).

Subs (not used): Bell, Warman.

Goal: Hay 13

Booked: Barker





Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Steel, Russell, Beck, Franklin (Kayembe 81), Doherty, Ackermann-Stanfield (Jessop 55), Flood, Sutton (Newman 65), Grant, Dearman.

Subs (not used): Hinds-Cadette, Smith.

Booked: Doherty, Beck





HT: Hitchin Town 1 Welwyn Garden City 0

Referee: S.Bryan

Attendance: 231

Welwyn have released four players from their squad, all four having signed at the start of the season.

Josh Grantham, Brett O’Connor, Phil Lowen and Gil Barunda Fal have all been told by manager Mitchell that they are free to find new clubs.

Grantham signed after being with last season’s SSML champions New Salamis, while Barunda Fal, who had been troubled with a foot injury during his time at Herns Lane, followed manager Mitchell from former club Walthamstow.

Lowen, who had a lengthy spell at Hertford among a number of clubs, and the equally much travelled O’Connor, who provided cover at full-back, were both very experienced.

O’Connor was in his second spell with the Citizens, having played under Adam Fisher five seasons ago.