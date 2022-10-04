Match Report
Herts Senior Cup first round
Hitchin Town
Ashley Hay 13
Welwyn Garden City
Match Report
Hay edges it for Canaries as Welwyn beaten in Herts Senior Cup
- Credit: PETER ELSE
Hitchin Town moved into the second round of the Herts Senior Cup and a meeting with Potters Bar Town after victory over Welwyn Garden City - but the Citizens can feel just a little disappointed not to have got anything out of the contest.
Ashley Hay's header on 13 minutes proved to be the only difference in the 1-0 win for the Top Field hosts but Welwyn gave the Southern League Premier Division side plenty to think about.
But without star striker Josh Hutchinson, carrying a slight knock from Saturday's thrilling win over Highworth Town, they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way.
The goal was the first significant action of the game.
A deep cross was swung in by Kye Tearle and Hay, coming in from the left, placed a fine header wide of WGC skipper Charlie Crowley.
Welwyn's response though was excellent and would have given plenty of encouragement to boss Max Mitchell.
A deep Joe Dearman free-kick found Joe Russell free on the far post but he mistimed his contact and it trickled through to Charlie Horlock.
Russell then turned provider from the left with a good cross that found the head of Cheyce Grant, but the makeshift striker headed a presentable chance over.
Most Read
- 1 Recap: Person 'hit by a train' between Welwyn Garden City and London
- 2 Person dies after being hit by train between Hatfield and Finsbury Park
- 3 Latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 5 'A first-class ride' - The Ghost Train has arrived at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City
- 6 Brookmans Park youngster wins National Judo Championships
- 7 Wednesday rail strike action to hit commuter lines in Herts and Essex
- 8 Head chef of Woolmer Green pub The Chequers reaches final of Street Food Championships 2022 with Mango’d Wings dish
- 9 Hatfield thief who admitted to fraud avoids prison
- 10 Double top for Hatfield United as 11 goals sends them to the summit
Close to the half-hour, Horlock pulled off the save of the match, when Carlos Flood looked to have hit an almost certain equaliser, but the Hitchin captain somehow got across and tipped the effort around.
The Canaries should have made their half-time lead much more secure when a tussle between Ryan Doherty and Hay ended in a penalty.
Josh Coldicott-Stevens took the responsibility for the home side but the shot was saved by Crowley.
And City finished the half with Doherty twice going close, a header drifting just wide and the second, a shot from just outside the box, pushed away by Horlock.
The second half action was less plentiful than the first period but no less enthralling.
Substitute Max Jessop could only steer a Lewis Franklin cross wide while a delivery from Joe Sutton was just out of the former Colney Heath man's reach.
Hitchin's best effort saw a Lewis Barker header go wide but they hung on despite WGC's best attempts to move into the next round.
Hitchin Town: Horlock, Tearle, Kane, Syme, Georgiou, Black, Barker, Coldicott-Stevens, (Chambers-Parillon), Hay, Freitas-Gouveia (Dasilva), Snelus (Allotey).
Subs (not used): Bell, Warman.
Goal: Hay 13
Booked: Barker
Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Steel, Russell, Beck, Franklin (Kayembe 81), Doherty, Ackermann-Stanfield (Jessop 55), Flood, Sutton (Newman 65), Grant, Dearman.
Subs (not used): Hinds-Cadette, Smith.
Booked: Doherty, Beck
HT: Hitchin Town 1 Welwyn Garden City 0
Referee: S.Bryan
Attendance: 231
Welwyn have released four players from their squad, all four having signed at the start of the season.
Josh Grantham, Brett O’Connor, Phil Lowen and Gil Barunda Fal have all been told by manager Mitchell that they are free to find new clubs.
Grantham signed after being with last season’s SSML champions New Salamis, while Barunda Fal, who had been troubled with a foot injury during his time at Herns Lane, followed manager Mitchell from former club Walthamstow.
Lowen, who had a lengthy spell at Hertford among a number of clubs, and the equally much travelled O’Connor, who provided cover at full-back, were both very experienced.
O’Connor was in his second spell with the Citizens, having played under Adam Fisher five seasons ago.