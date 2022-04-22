Hertfordshire youngsters storm to national badminton title
- Credit: HERTS BADMINTON
A squad of talented youngsters from across Hertfordshire has claimed a national badminton title.
The U15s took the top honours in the National County Championship, an event which brings counties from across England with each match the best of 20 games.
And after battling through a regional competition, Herts found themselves in the knockout finals with seven other teams, held at Derby Arena.
Seeded second behind Berkshire, Herts beat Nottinghamshire 18-2 in the quarter-finals before repeating the score in the semi-final against Surrey.
It set up a battle of the top seeds in the final, although only just as Berkshire needed to be separated against Yorkshire in the other semi on points difference after a 10-10 draw.
But Hertfordshire, who train at Herts Sports Village in Hatfield, remained unstoppable, claiming the title after the singles and the mixed doubles before eventually closing out a 17-3 success.
Hertfordshire U15s: Jaxon Clarke (Hertford), Chenara De Silva (Letchworth), Aayushi Dhelaria (Hatfield), Aditi Dhelaria (Hatfield), Jeff Ani Joseph (Stevenage), Johan Joseph (Watford), Dev Mathur (Hatfield), Hanson Shinghei Sy (St Albans), Anna Stewart (Welwyn), Saghana Thayaparan (Letchworth).
Most Read
- 1 Bike stolen from rack in Welwyn Garden City
- 2 Hunt for arsonists who torched park bins in Welwyn Garden City
- 3 Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week
- 4 Revealed: The cheapest places to buy property in Hatfield
- 5 Hertfordshire named amongst worst places for car break-ins across UK
- 6 M25 reopens after crash and cooking oil spillage
- 7 Country pub celebrates major refurbishment
- 8 Queen's 96th birthday: Memories of the Queen's royal visits to Welwyn Hatfield
- 9 Fly tipper hit with fine after dumping waste in car park
- 10 Welwyn Hatfield proudly retains 'Tree City of the World' title
Coaches: Mike Newlove, Kelly Matthews, Graeme Clarke.