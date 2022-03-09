Strong squads on show as Welwyn Garden City beat Royston Town in Herts Senior County League

Ryan Doherty was on target for WGC U23s in their win over Royston Town Res. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The history books will show Welwyn Garden City U23s picked up a fine 3-1 win over Royston Town Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

What they won't say is that this game was anything other than a typical step seven game with each club choosing to fill the squads with a good chunk of first-teamers.

For Welwyn, that meant the likes of George Ironton, Jon Sexton, Yemi Adelani and goalkeeper Charlie Crowley all started, while there was much needed game time for new signings Max Mitchell, Craig Arnott and Matt Ball.

Royston meanwhile had Matt Bateman, Brandon Adams, James Brighton and Isaac Galliford in their starting 11.

One name missing, however, was Carl Mensah, the former Citizens defender missing out with a groin strain.

This was not your typical Herts County league Premier division match - Royston Town fielded almost their entire first team, excluding however, Carl Mensah, a former Citizen and fans favourite with a groin strain.

What followed was an absorbing match that was often played at a blistering pace, befitting the standard of the players on show.

Ironton opened the scoring for City, picking the ball up 25 yards out before crashing a superb shot past Royston keeper Joe Welch.

The Crows were level though on 14 minutes with Marcus Goldbourne's strike from the edge of the penalty area giving Crowley little chance.

Ball showed glimpses of his ability as did fellow midfielder Arnott but largely the midfield areas were bypassed with both teams spaying early balls forward down each flank.

No more goals were scored before the break even if the entertainment factor remained high.





The second period saw WGC introduced more of their talented youngsters with teenagers Henry Jones, Carter Hudson-Doncater and Timmy Ajumobi all thrust into the fray.

Arnott almost added a second for City when he pounced on a loose ball but his stabbed effort was well saved by Welch.

Welwyn did get back in front though after a goalmouth scramble, one of the U23's first graduates, Ryan Doherty, heading home from close range.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope and Steve Dodds, back after a near two-year absence because of injury, and while the big striker showed a couple of good touches and could have scored after being set up Ajumobi, it was Campbell-Mhlope who moved the visitors' advantage to two goals.

Mitchell, Cyrus Babaie and Brandon James were among the others to star for City as they moved up to sixth in the division with nine wins and a draw from their 19 games.