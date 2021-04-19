News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

HSCL round-up: Hatfield United win fiery contest against Knebworth

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:49 PM April 19, 2021   
A general view of a football on a net

The group stages of the Herts Senior County League cup competition came to a conclusion. - Credit: CATHERINE IVILL/PA

The  group stages of the Herts Senior County League's cups came to an end with a fiery affair between Hatfield United and Knebworth.

United eventually took the 3-1 win in the Division One Cup but there were two red cards issued to them, one at half-time when they led 2-1, and the second after the break and following the third goal. 

Lemsford had a mixed day, their first team drawing 2-2 with Wormley Rovers Res but their reserves went down 2-1 to their Buntingford Town counterparts, Johan Pedrono getting the only goal.

Hatfield Town were awarded their scheduled game against Cockfosters Res in the Premier Division Cup while their U23 side drew 0-0 with Harpenden Rovers in the Division Three competition.

Hatfield Athletic enjoyed the biggest win of the day as they thumped Hemel Hempstead Rovers Res 7-1, also in the Division Three Cup.

Beck Wiggins-Saunders got a hat-trick with Rob Frame two and Charlie Smith and Matt Schofield one each. 

Cuffley Seniors meanwhile lost 1-0 at home to Chipperfield Corinthians.

Most Read

  1. 1 Is Hertfordshire set to become the new British Hollywood?
  2. 2 Driving scheme for 10 to 17 year olds launches in Hatfield
  3. 3 Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Pregnant woman jailed for more than two years for killing cyclist
  3. 6 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station
  4. 7 ‘I want to inspire people’ - fundraiser set for sky dive in memory of mother
  5. 8 Travel blogger quarantined in Canada after returning home for funeral
  6. 9 Taxi driver found guilty of driving offences
  7. 10 Tributes to 'fearless and magnificent' former Queenswood School pupil and Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory
Football
Hatfield News
Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car fire took place in Welwyn over the weekend.

Stay vigilant say police after man allegedly seen trying car door handles

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ebenezer Howard

'Iconic' new statue of Ebenezer Howard unveiled

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

University of Hertfordshire hit by cyber attack

Dan Mountney

person
police van

Homes damaged by people throwing bricks

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus