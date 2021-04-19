HSCL round-up: Hatfield United win fiery contest against Knebworth
The group stages of the Herts Senior County League's cups came to an end with a fiery affair between Hatfield United and Knebworth.
United eventually took the 3-1 win in the Division One Cup but there were two red cards issued to them, one at half-time when they led 2-1, and the second after the break and following the third goal.
Lemsford had a mixed day, their first team drawing 2-2 with Wormley Rovers Res but their reserves went down 2-1 to their Buntingford Town counterparts, Johan Pedrono getting the only goal.
Hatfield Town were awarded their scheduled game against Cockfosters Res in the Premier Division Cup while their U23 side drew 0-0 with Harpenden Rovers in the Division Three competition.
Hatfield Athletic enjoyed the biggest win of the day as they thumped Hemel Hempstead Rovers Res 7-1, also in the Division Three Cup.
Beck Wiggins-Saunders got a hat-trick with Rob Frame two and Charlie Smith and Matt Schofield one each.
Cuffley Seniors meanwhile lost 1-0 at home to Chipperfield Corinthians.
