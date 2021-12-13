Hatfield United turn it on with best performance of the season at Hertford United
- Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC
Hatfield United recorded a third win in five as their improved form continued away to Hertford United in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.
The 4-1 success, their best performance of the season, was proof that they are still a good side despite a slow start to the campaign.
They had a slow start to this game too though, going behind to a ball over the top on 20 minutes.
Keeper Dan Blacktopp had to make two superb saves to prevent Hatfield from falling further behind but youngster Rodick Agyeman-Duhar, named man of the match for his work in the midfield, helped them draw them level with six minutes of the half remaining, beating four men to find Solomon Dowadu.
His cross was controlled by Matt Noot who scored on the swivel.
And they were ahead by half-time, Agyeman-Duhar beat three players this time before crossing for Dowadu to head home.
The second-half was pretty much one-way traffic.
Noot made it three from a Vinnie Davino corner before turning provider for Curtis Warner to end his goal drought.