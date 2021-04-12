Hatfield United up and running in Herts County League cup after defeat of Hertford Heath

Published: 10:31 AM April 12, 2021

Hatfield United picked up their first win in the Herts Senior County League Division One Cup to keep their faints hopes of qualifying for the semi-final alive.

The 1-0 win at Hertford Heath means they are third in the group on three points, three adrift of leaders Oracle Components who they met in their opening game of the competition, losing 1-0.

It means they now need to beat Knebworth comfortably and hope Hertford can defeat Oracle in the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

United went into this game without the likes of Sheldrake, Moss, Alderman, and Ross, all out injured, while inspirational midfielder Dale Stewart was unavailable due to work.

United signalled their intention as early as the first minute, Matt Noot seizing onto James Upson’s through-ball before beating two defenders and unleashing a strike that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar before being cleared.

With Jaiden Doocey largely untroubled in the United goal, Hatfield kept on top of their opponents and were finally rewarded in the 28th minute, Igli Kojku’s free kick powered towards goal by the head of Noot and touched in at the far post by Curtis Warner.

The striker then headed wide from a corner before Noot saw another powerful header brilliantly saved by the Heath keeper.

But it was a slightly different story in the second period as the home side emerged a different team.

They put United’s defence under constant pressure but under the superb leadership skills of Greg Mackintosh and ably supported by Josh Francis and Chris Gray, Hatfield were able to survive.

And even when Heath did find a way past them, Doocey was up to the challenge, one excellent diving save to his left and a goal-line block worthy of note.

Heath did put the ball in the net with 20 minutes to go but the offside flag prevented it from counting and in the end it was Hatfield who almost snatched a second.

Some great hold-up play from Cameron Leijgrave, left leading the line with Solomon Sharpe after an injury to Noot early in the second half, George Ansell his replacement, sent Upson away down the left.

His return pass to Leijgrave though was just too far in front though.