Football is back with Herts Senior County League cups

Published: 4:17 PM March 29, 2021

Welwyn Garden City U23s will face Hatfield Town in the first match of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup. - Credit: WGC FC

Football is officially back with the Herts Senior County League taking centre-stage across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pitches.

The league is running four late-season cups to fill the void left by the curtailing of the regular league fixtures.

Each division has been split into four groups and it is in group of the Premier Division Cup where one of the biggest clashes of the opening weekend takes place.

Welwyn Garden City’s U23 side will take on Hatfield Town behind closed doors at Herns Lane on Saturday.

Neither side has played since December 12 but they did lock horns on day one of the now ended 2020-21 season, drawing 0-0 at Birchwood in September.

Elsewhere Hatfield United open up at home to Oracle Components with Knebworth hosting Hertford Heath.

Lemsford too are at home in Division Two, Sandridge Rovers Res their opponents, while Hatfield Athletic, who were second in the Division Three table when the season was finished, play away at Stevenage Borough Community, the side who were ahead of them in the standings on goal difference.

Each team in each cup competition will play three games before the final knockout stages.

Nominations for a national awards ceremony to honour the "people who make a positive difference" in grassroots football are now open.

The Grassroots Football Awards is the FA's way to "celebrate the fantastic individuals who put their heart and soul into the grassroots game across England and say a huge thank you to the incredible volunteers who inspire us all.

"This season our grassroots volunteers have adapted to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They responded quickly to make football happen when they could and when they couldn’t play they kept players, volunteers and the wider community connected off the pitch.

"They demonstrated the true power of football."

The awards are split into categories and anybody can be nominated via an online portal.

Each county FA will select a local winner for each group and they will form a shortlist for the national winners.

The categories are: club of the year, coach of the year for both adults and youth, best project, rising star, best match official, league of the year, top grounds team and volunteer of the year.

There is also the spirit of grassroots football award.

To nominate go to www.thefa.com/get-involved/grassroots-football-awards