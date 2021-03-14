Herts Senior County League ready to return after cup draw made
Credit: HATFIELD TOWN FC
Football's return at grassroots level moved a step closer after the Herts Senior County League conducted the draw for a late season cup.
Teams across all four divisions indicated they would want some form of action once lockdown restrictions were lifted and the league opted for a cup competition.
The Premier Division Cup saw rivals Hatfield Town and Welwyn Garden City U23s placed together in group D with Ware Sports and Cockfosters Res making up the rest.
Letchworth Eagles will have their hands full with Royston Town Res, Colney Heath Res and Bush Hill Rangers in group B while Cuffley Seniors will face Chipperfield Corinthians, Hoddesdon Town Res and Wingate & Finchley U23s.
Sandridge Rovers were placed in group C along with Harefield United Res, Glenn Sports and Belstone.
Dates for the matches will be released shortly with the aim to have a finals weekend across the first bank holiday in May.
Elsewhere Hatfield United and Knebworth will clash in group B of the Division One Cup with Wheathampstead in group C.
Lemsford face Sandridge Rovers Res among others in group C of the Division Two Cup while in Division Three, Hatfield Athletic and Stevenage Borough Community are on a collision course.
Harpenden Rovers meanwhile drew Hatfield Town U23 and Lemsford Res.
Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup draw:
Group A: Chipperfield Corinthians; Cuffley Seniors; Wingate & Finchley U23; Hoddesdon Town Res.
Group B: Royston Town Res; Colney Heath Res; Letchworth Eagles; Bush Hill Rangers.
Group C: Harefield United Res; Glen Sports; Belstone; Sandridge Rovers.
Group D: Hatfield Town, Cockfosters Res; Ware Sports; Welwyn Garden City U23.
Herts Senior County League Division One Cup draw:
Group A: Oxhey; Evergreen; Bovingdon; Sun Sports.
Group B: Hatfield United; Oracle Components; Knebworth; Hertford Heath.
Group C: Aldenham; Wheathampstead Wanderers; Buntingford Town; Old Parmiterians.
Group D: Hinton, Tring Athletic Res; Bushey Rangers; Standon & Puckeridge.
Herts Senior County League Division Two Cup draw:
Group A: Tring Town; Broxbourne; Cuffley Res; TBC.
Group B: Oxhey Jets Res; Letchworth Eagles Res; Baldock Town Res; TBC.
Group C: Wormley Rovers Res; Lemsford; Sandridge Rovers Res; Chipperfield Res.
Group D: Hemel Hempstead Rovers, Waltham Abbey Res; Ware Sports Res; Hadley Vets.
Herts Senior County League Division Three Cup draw:
Group A: Sarratt Res; Knebworth Res; Hinton Res; Bedmond Sports.
Group B: Hatfield Athletic; Stevenage BC; Oxhey Jets Vets; Hemel Hempstead Rovers Res.
Group C: Mill End Sports; Stanmore Jaffreys; Bovingdon A; Evergreen Res.
Group D: Hatfield Town U23, Harpendon Rovers; Lemsford Res; Buntingford Town Res.