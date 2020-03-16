Advanced search

Herts Phoenix youngsters storm to medals and personal bests in fantastic indoor county championships

PUBLISHED: 13:32 18 March 2020

Serena Thomas won gold in the U17 60m at the Hertfordshire Indoor Athletics Championship at Lee Valley.

Serena Thomas won gold in the U17 60m at the Hertfordshire Indoor Athletics Championship at Lee Valley. Picture: PHIL RIZZO

The Hertfordshire Indoor Athletics Championship saw the talented youngsters of Herts Phoenix deliver yet more stirring performances as well as plenty of medals and personal bests.

Nathalie Dunbar won bronze in the U17 200m at the Hertfordshire Indoor Athletics Championship at Lee Valley.

Held at Lee Valley, the WGC-based club saw Serena Thomas take gold in the U17 Women’s 60m with a PB of 8.09 seconds while she was also fourth in the 200m.

That placed her one place behind bronze-medal winning team-mate Nathalia Dunbar while another U17 to claim a medal was Izzy Wildgoose who took silver in her first attempt at 400m.

Amelia Gittens was one of the stars in the U15 category as she took gold in the 200m, setting a new championship record of 25.80, before doubling up with the win in the 60m.

Tiana Rizzo took bronze in both events, running a PB of 27.59 in the 200m.

Izzy Wildgoose won silver in the U17 400m at the Hertfordshire Indoor Athletics Championship at Lee Valley.

Ena Olivier was also on the top step of the podium in the high-jump while Louise Grenfell took bronze in the shot, edging out Lucia Rizzo into fourth.

An unbelievable race in the U15 boys’ 200m saw Josh Heesom win gold with a PB of 25.15 despite his shoe lace splitting mid-race.

Behind him Max Chisholm took a spectacular tumble 10 metres from the line, ending his hopes of a silver, while Reuben White held on to bronze despite an injured hamstring.

White also got a bronze in the long jump, leaping 4.87 metres, while Chisholm picked himself up and despite sporting painful carpet burns, he claimed silver in the U15 300m B final in a PB of 42.01.

Amelia Gittens (centre) won gold and Tiana Rizzo (right) bronze in the U15 60m at the Hertfordshire Indoor Athletics Championship at Lee Valley.

The final medal-winning performance came in the U17 men’s 400m with Matthew Cox’s PB of 53.71 earning him the bronze.

