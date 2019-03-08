Herts Phoenix face UKWAL drop despite some fine individual efforts at Wigan

Dan Gill in action for Herts Phoenix in the 800m A string race at the British Athletics League meet at Lee Valley. Archant

Herts Phoenix look set for relegation from Division One of the UK Women's Athletic League despite a fine performance in match three at Wigan.

The athletics club, based at both the Gosling Stadium in Welwyn Garden City and Wodson Park, had recruited strongly following last year's promotion but injuries to three key figures before the league's start left them struggling and after two rounds they were in the drop zone.

They were still able to travel to the north west with a strong squad and there were many decent performances.

Lauren Thompson and Claire Netley came second in both the A and B string of the 400m hurdles as was Erin Breen in the A string pole vault.

Erin Thomas went one better in the B string competition and the results were matched in the high jump, with Shaka Egboand taking second in the A string and Laura Armorgie winning the B string, both with a height of 1.70 metres.

Pippa Bailey was second in the 1500m and there were third places for Sophie Segun in the 100m B and Eleanor Moss in the javelin B with a season's best throw of 30.30m.

Throughout the day the squad were fluctuating between fourth and fifth in the standings.

A thunderstorm halted proceedings and caused the cancellation of some events but Phoenix were eventually able to hold fourth.

It was not quite good enough to avoid the drop, however.

There was some good news though to come out of the match as the performance of Lauren Thompson caught the eyes of the selectors who have picked her to represent England on August 14 in the Manchester International event.

Phoenix were also involved in a British Athletics League meet at Lee Valley.

Selection proved a problem here too with clashes elsewhere, including the Wigan event, meant only seven athletes were able to turn up, all being male.

And despite some courageous efforts the club limped into fifth place, inevitable with the numbers.

Dan Gill was one of the standout performers, with a personal best in the 800m A string race giving him third place.

There was a couple of PBs for U13 Max Chisholm too, in both the 100m and 200m at the Lee Valley Sprint Open Series.

He clocked 13.78 seconds for the shorter distance and 28.79s in the 200m.