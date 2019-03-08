Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts Phoenix face UKWAL drop despite some fine individual efforts at Wigan

PUBLISHED: 16:06 05 August 2019

Dan Gill in action for Herts Phoenix in the 800m A string race at the British Athletics League meet at Lee Valley.

Dan Gill in action for Herts Phoenix in the 800m A string race at the British Athletics League meet at Lee Valley.

Archant

Herts Phoenix look set for relegation from Division One of the UK Women's Athletic League despite a fine performance in match three at Wigan.

The athletics club, based at both the Gosling Stadium in Welwyn Garden City and Wodson Park, had recruited strongly following last year's promotion but injuries to three key figures before the league's start left them struggling and after two rounds they were in the drop zone.

They were still able to travel to the north west with a strong squad and there were many decent performances.

Lauren Thompson and Claire Netley came second in both the A and B string of the 400m hurdles as was Erin Breen in the A string pole vault.

Erin Thomas went one better in the B string competition and the results were matched in the high jump, with Shaka Egboand taking second in the A string and Laura Armorgie winning the B string, both with a height of 1.70 metres.

Pippa Bailey was second in the 1500m and there were third places for Sophie Segun in the 100m B and Eleanor Moss in the javelin B with a season's best throw of 30.30m.

Throughout the day the squad were fluctuating between fourth and fifth in the standings.

A thunderstorm halted proceedings and caused the cancellation of some events but Phoenix were eventually able to hold fourth.

It was not quite good enough to avoid the drop, however.

There was some good news though to come out of the match as the performance of Lauren Thompson caught the eyes of the selectors who have picked her to represent England on August 14 in the Manchester International event.

Phoenix were also involved in a British Athletics League meet at Lee Valley.

Selection proved a problem here too with clashes elsewhere, including the Wigan event, meant only seven athletes were able to turn up, all being male.

And despite some courageous efforts the club limped into fifth place, inevitable with the numbers.

Dan Gill was one of the standout performers, with a personal best in the 800m A string race giving him third place.

There was a couple of PBs for U13 Max Chisholm too, in both the 100m and 200m at the Lee Valley Sprint Open Series.

He clocked 13.78 seconds for the shorter distance and 28.79s in the 200m.

Most Read

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Hatfield café opens with pay-what-you-can concept

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Billy Joe Saunders splits with Frank Warren as rumours of a multi-million pound transfer strengthen

Billy Joe Saunders has split from long-time manager Frank Warren. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield station among UK’s best for bike thieves

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire’s dancing cop shakes it at Brighton Pride

The dancing cop at Brighton Pride. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Shohfah-El Israel jailed for minimum 17 years for murder of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel has been sentenced for the murder of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Mother of murdered Hatfield student Joy Morgan describes her as a ‘superstar’

Carol Morgan, mother of missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Shohfah-El Israel was found guilty of murdering missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan. Picture: Herts Police

Train delays expected as passenger taken ill in Letchworth

A passenger has been taken ill at Letchworth railway station. Picture: Alan Millard

Tesco: 4,500 jobs to be axed amid changes to Metro and Express stores

4,500 jobs are at risk following Tesco's announcement. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists