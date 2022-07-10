Herts Phoenix enjoy good day out at National Athletics League

Khai Mhlanga of Herts Phoenix follows Aimee Pratt in the 1500m. - Credit: SUE AMORGIE

Herts Phoenix enjoyed a profitable day out in the third round of the National Athletic League - a fact especially true for Khai Mhlanga.

She ran a strong 1500m at Stevenage to finish second in a time of four minutes 19.62 seconds, just behind Aimee Pratt who is off to the world championships.

Part of the successful Herts Phoenix women's team at round three of the National Athletics League. - Credit: PHIL RIZZO

It was part of a first place for the women's team. Eloise Harvey took silver in the long jump before upgrading to gold in the triple jump.

Sally Cowler took two wins in the equivalent B string events while Ena Olivier was first in the B string high jump.

Another B string win came for Louise Grenfell in the 800m while there was an A string success for Tiana Rizzo in the 100m.









Sophie Segun and Amelia Gittens took a clean sweep in the A and B string 200m while there was a PB as well as the victory for Lauren Rule in the 400m.

Shannon Rappacchi (pole vault) and Eloise Meakins (steeplechase) also achieved PBs, the latter winning the javelin too, while the two relay teams were also victorious.

Segun, Gittens, Kayla Bowley and Rizzo took the baton round in the 4x100m while Serena Thomas, Pippa Bailey, Grenfell and Bowley made up the 4x400m squad.

The men were better represented than the previous rounds and while they didn't claim as many spoils as the ladies, they still produced some good results.

George Ward set a new club record of 1:55.68 in the 800m while Dylan Baines was third in the A string long jump and Nile Odyjimi-Riley second in the B string.

Both won their respective strings in the triple jump later in the day.

Eden Davies picked up two third places in the 100m and 200m, running with T38 para athlete and team-mate Luke Parry.





Will Riley set a PB in the 3,000m steeplechase while 400m hurdler Ed Laws took on the flat 400 and high jump for a change.

Caleb O'Neill ran a massive PB of 4:07.37 in the 1500m while the quartet of Davis, Laws, Baines and Odyjimi-Riley competed in both relays.

Overall the combined men and women's teams were fourth.