Herts Phoenix youngsters enjoy medal rush and fast times at county champs

Some of the medal winners for Herts Phoenix from the county championships. - Credit: HERTS PHOENIX

Herts Phoenix athletes produce some stunning results at the Beds & Herts County Championships.

Held over two days at Bedford International Stadium, the squad, most of whom train at Gosling, were in sparkling form.

Bethany Botheras enjoyed a full house of medals, winning gold in the U15 girls 300m, silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, all three runs producing personal best times.

Sister Jessica meanwhile took gold in the U13 shot put as did Eloise Horn in the long jump and Maia Hoss in the 100m.

Hoss also took bronze in the 800m while there was a silver for Amelie Horn in the U15 high jump, ahead of team-mate Alice Lynn, with Lynn upgrading to a silver in the 200m.

For the U17s Tiana Rizzo took gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m, one place behind team-mate Amelia Gittens, while Lucia Rizzo won bronze in the discus.

Louise Grenfell meanwhile claimed silver in the 800m and bronze in the shot put.

The final gold for the girls belonged to Serena Thomas in the U20 200m.

For the U17 boys, George Ward took gold in the 800m while Nathan Reeves was the winner of the high jump and Max Chisholm top dog in the 400m hurdles.

The latter also added silver in the 400m.

In the U15s, Fin Norman won gold in the 300m while there was a silver for Sonny Baker in the long jump.