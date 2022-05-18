News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Herts Phoenix youngsters enjoy medal rush and fast times at county champs

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2022
Some of the medal winners for Herts Phoenix from the county championships.

Some of the medal winners for Herts Phoenix from the county championships. - Credit: HERTS PHOENIX

Herts Phoenix athletes produce some stunning results at the Beds & Herts County Championships.

Held over two days at Bedford International Stadium, the squad, most of whom train at Gosling, were in sparkling form.

Bethany Botheras enjoyed a full house of medals, winning gold in the U15 girls 300m, silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m, all three runs producing personal best times.

Sister Jessica meanwhile took gold in the U13 shot put as did Eloise Horn in the long jump and Maia Hoss in the 100m.

Some of the medal winners for Herts Phoenix from the county championships.

Some of the medal winners for Herts Phoenix from the county championships. - Credit: HERTS PHOENIX

Hoss also took bronze in the 800m while there was a silver for Amelie Horn in the U15 high jump, ahead of team-mate Alice Lynn, with Lynn upgrading to a silver in the 200m.

For the U17s Tiana Rizzo took gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m, one place behind team-mate Amelia Gittens, while Lucia Rizzo won bronze in the discus.

Louise Grenfell meanwhile claimed silver in the 800m and bronze in the shot put.

Most Read

  1. 1 Grade II Hatfield hotel refurbishment continues
  2. 2 Man suffers leg injuries after stabbing at Queensway in Hatfield
  3. 3 Recap: Severe disruption on Great Northern and Thameslink trains to London
  1. 4 Stalking Protection Order issued to Herts man after obsessive behaviour towards ex
  2. 5 Delight as Welwyn Garden City’s Rowan Tree crowned Nursery of the Year
  3. 6 Jobs created as new entertainment centre opens in Hatfield
  4. 7 Grant Shapps MP: 'We are revolutionising rail travel'
  5. 8 Where do you recognise in ciné film of Welwyn Garden City from 1956?
  6. 9 From Hitchcock to Attenborough: Remembering Welwyn Garden City's film studios near the Shredded Wheat factory site
  7. 10 Welwyn Hatfield set to celebrate Platinum Jubilee in style

The final gold for the girls belonged to Serena Thomas in the U20 200m.

For the U17 boys, George Ward took gold in the 800m while Nathan Reeves was the winner of the high jump and Max Chisholm top dog in the 400m hurdles.

The latter also added silver in the 400m.

In the U15s, Fin Norman won gold in the 300m while there was a silver for Sonny Baker in the long jump.

Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Duchess of Sunderland

Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?

Dan Mountney

person
Refuse collectors staged a walkout over working conditions at a depot in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield Council | Updated

Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Onslow St Audrey's Development

Developers pushing ahead with approved plans for homes on school land

Dan Mountney

person
Wheat Quarter Welwyn Garden City

Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing...

Dan Mountney

person