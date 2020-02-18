Advanced search

Herts Phoenix athletes excel on the mud and the track

PUBLISHED: 09:47 18 February 2020

Amelia Gittens of Herts Phoenix set a new PB over 60m on her way to winning gold in the East of England Championship at Lee Valley. Picture: SHAUN GITTENS

Amelia Gittens of Herts Phoenix set a new PB over 60m on her way to winning gold in the East of England Championship at Lee Valley. Picture: SHAUN GITTENS

The final round of the Metropolitan Cross Country League saw the senior women from Herts Phoenix excelling once again.

For the fourth fixture in a row Lizzy Janes was an easy winner of the race, finishing a minute and a half ahead of the next competitor, and she was backed up by Khai Mhlanga in third.

Final places of 25th and 28th for Deborah Rushman and Sally Judd meant the club also walked away with the team prize at Trent Park in Cockfosters and sealed promotion as Division Three champions in the league overall.

The senior men benefitted from the return from injury of John Eves who finished ninth out of a field of over 400 runners.

It meant they finished eighth overall and consolidated their status in Division Two for another season.

The junior section were also out in force at the event and have had a total of 46 athletes represent the club over the five-race series.

Their leading girl in the league was Daniella Skater who secured a top five finish in her debut season in the competitive U15 category. Notable mentions also go to U11 Josie Gumble and Willow Thomas in the U13 group.

Top boy for the series was Dan Gill who made the step up to U17 look easy as he finished sixth overall.

The junior boys were the pick of the teams, finishing a strong seventh in the league with 12 runners contributing to their placing.

Away from the mud of cross country there were also some good results in the East of England Indoor Championship at Lee Valley.

Amelia Gittens took pride of place for the team. She set a new personal best of 7.88 seconds in winning her heat of the U15 60m before going on to take gold.

A PB of 8.17 seconds helped Tiana Rizzo, running in her first year at the same level, win her own 60m heat and also make it through to the final.

Max Chisholm won a bronze medal in the U15 boys' 300m and Ena Olivier took silver in the U15 girls' high jump with a new PB of 1.55m.

