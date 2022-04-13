Herts Phoenix youngsters shine at same meeting as Dina Asher-Smith
- Credit: DAVE CHISHOLM
A strong wind made life difficult for Herts Phoenix but there were still smiles at the end of their first open meeting of 2022 - as they met a world champion.
Six of the youngsters at the Welwyn Garden City-based athletics club were competing at the Lee Valley April Open, an event also graced by the 2019 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith.
She had stepped up to run, and win, the 400m senior women's race but was more than happy to pose for photos with the Phoenix runners.
And despite the windy conditions, there were some PBs and good results to celebrate for the squad.
Tiana Rizzo and Amelia Gittens ran in the same heat of the 100m and they finished first and second, Rizzo taking the win with a PB of 12.6 seconds, 0.23 ahead of Gittens.
Alice Lynn set a PB as well as she finished third in her 200m heat with a time of 28.26 and Bethany Botheras managed a PB in the 300m, clocking 45.09.
Finley Norman also ran the 300m, finishing fourth in 39.31.
Max Chisholm debuted in the 400m hurdles and finished with a time of 1:01.72.