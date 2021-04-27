Herts Phoenix youngsters start new season with quick times

Published: 6:15 AM April 27, 2021

Herts Phoenix are finding their feet quickly after their long lay-off with a number smashing personal bests.

The athletics club, partly-based at Gosling Stadium in Welwyn Garden City, had five of their number at Worthing for an open meeting with three of them producing best-ever performances.

Amelia Gittens took over a 10th of her 100m time, recording 12.34 seconds, ranking her third in the UK among U17 women.

Tiana Rizzo moved her PB for the 100m to under 13 seconds, the time now 12.93. She is fourth in the U15 rankings.

Josh Heesom was the third to go quicker than before over 100m, his time of 11.63 placing him 12th in the U17 men's rankings.

Max Chisholm's 41.56 for 300m wasn't a PB but still sits ninth for U15 boys and a heavier shot meant Lucia Rizzo didn't throw a PB but was only 13cm short, her 7.72 metres still a positive result.