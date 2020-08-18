Herts Phoenix battle through adversity with youngsters setting fast times

Josh Heesom of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: BRENDA HEESOM Archant

Herts Phoenix Athletics Club have got back to competition with some of their young stars recording quick times – all in spite of the problems they continue to face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxwell Chisholm of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: DAVID CHISHOLM Maxwell Chisholm of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: DAVID CHISHOLM

The track at the Gosling Stadium remains shut, even though others like the one at Wodson Park have now reopened.

It has left training difficult with coaches like Colin Gaynor and Nick Lloyd sometimes having to travel to three separate locations in one day.

However, in the club’s outing at round two of the London Inter Club Challenge at Lee Valley, there were still personal bests galore.

Josh Heesom and Maxwell Chisholm have both leapt up the U15 200m rankings after running faster than before, the former now 14th in the UK, while U23 Katie Savage claimed a PB in the 800m.

Ellie Bandy of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: NATHAN ROGERS Ellie Bandy of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: NATHAN ROGERS

Ellie Bandy set PBs in both the 100m and 200m at the Nuneaton Open, putting her 21st and 43rd in the rankings.