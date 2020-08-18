Advanced search

Herts Phoenix battle through adversity with youngsters setting fast times

PUBLISHED: 11:47 18 August 2020

Josh Heesom of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: BRENDA HEESOM

Josh Heesom of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: BRENDA HEESOM

Archant

Herts Phoenix Athletics Club have got back to competition with some of their young stars recording quick times – all in spite of the problems they continue to face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxwell Chisholm of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: DAVID CHISHOLMMaxwell Chisholm of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: DAVID CHISHOLM

The track at the Gosling Stadium remains shut, even though others like the one at Wodson Park have now reopened.

It has left training difficult with coaches like Colin Gaynor and Nick Lloyd sometimes having to travel to three separate locations in one day.

However, in the club’s outing at round two of the London Inter Club Challenge at Lee Valley, there were still personal bests galore.

Josh Heesom and Maxwell Chisholm have both leapt up the U15 200m rankings after running faster than before, the former now 14th in the UK, while U23 Katie Savage claimed a PB in the 800m.

Ellie Bandy of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: NATHAN ROGERSEllie Bandy of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: NATHAN ROGERS

Ellie Bandy set PBs in both the 100m and 200m at the Nuneaton Open, putting her 21st and 43rd in the rankings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘surprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Welwyn Garden City woman to live off Syrian refugee rations to raise money and awareness

Jacqueline will be living off refugee portions for a week to raise money for charity. Picture: Jacqueline Mahmoud

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘surprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Welwyn Garden City woman to live off Syrian refugee rations to raise money and awareness

Jacqueline will be living off refugee portions for a week to raise money for charity. Picture: Jacqueline Mahmoud

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Phoenix battle through adversity with youngsters setting fast times

Josh Heesom of Herts Phoenix Athletics Club. Picture: BRENDA HEESOM

Herts Ability to relocate and close Equipment Centre

The staff from Herts Ability. Picture: Supplied

Potential for further delays to non-league season as government drags its heels over fans in grounds

Non-league football could be delayed further as decision over fans remains unresolved. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn High Street to close for a day to remove barriers

Welwyn High Street has been running as a one way system since May. Picture: Colin Johnson

Performance as well as the result pleases boss as Hatfield United beat Codicote

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United against Codicote.