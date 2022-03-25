Medals and records for Herts Phoenix youngsters at indoor championships

Tiana Rizzo (right) and Ena Olivier won gold and bronze in the U17 60m race at the Tri-Counties Indoor Championship. - Credit: PHIL RIZZO

There were plenty of superb performances and times as the talented athletes of Herts Phoenix took on the Tri-Counties Indoor Championship.

Held at Lee Valley and featuring clubs from Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Kent, the Welwyn Garden City-based outfit were in fine form.

Serena Thomas took gold in the U20 women's 400m while Nathalia Dunbar was the winner in the 60m.

Sophie Segun took the 60m for the senior women with Matthew Cox first across the line in the U20 men's 400m.

Nathan Reeves (long jump) and Amelie Horne (U15 women high jump) were also on the top step of the podium.

Stars of the show though were U17 Ena Olivier, who left with two golds after wins in the 60m hurdles and high jump and a bronze in the 60m, and fellow U17 Tiana Rizzo whose win in the 60m came in a new record time of 7.71 seconds.

Silvers were claimed by Alice Lynne (U15 women 60m), Hannah Owolabi (U17 women long jump) and Bethany Botheras (U15 women 300m) while Max Chisholm took bronze in the U17 men 400m.

Matthew Gearing and Lucia Rizzo was just outside of the medals in fourth.