Herts Phoenix enjoy big performances at big competitions

Tiana Rizzo of Herts Phoenix won gold in the U17 100m at the SEAA Championship. - Credit: PHIL RIZZO

The outdoor season may be gearing up for its finale but Herts Phoenix are enjoying a fine end to the campaign.

The squad, some of whom train at Gosling in WGC, were at the SEAA championship in Chelmsford with Tiana Rizzo leading the way.

She took the gold medal in the U17 100m, clocking 12.45 in her heat before a fine 12.19 in the final, run into a strong headwind.

Amelia Gittens was fifth in the 200m final, defying a foot injury, the same position achieved by Ena Olivier in the U17 high jump and Amelie Horn in the U15 category.

Phoenix then contested the Championship A final in the National Athletic League and finished seventh, missing out on sixth by three points.

The performance of the day went to team captain Ellie Bandy who won the A string 100m in a championship best 11.81 before adding the 200m to her tally.

Eloise Harvey won the triple jump and Shaka Egbowon the high jump while back on the track there was a further success for Rizzo in the 100m B string as well as Lauren Rule (400m), Khai Mhlanga (1500m), Annabel Gummow (1500m B) and Beth Harryman (100m hurdles B).