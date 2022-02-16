Herts Phoenix athletes find good form at British Indoor Championships

Amelia Gittens (left) and Tiana Rizzo both produced strong 60m runs at the British Indoor Championships. - Credit: PHIL RIZZO

Some Herts Phoenix athletes may be in the middle of a winter training block ahead of their summer exploits but others have thrown themselves back into competition indoors.

The Indoor British Championships for the U15, U17 and U20 age groups were held in Sheffield with Phoenix, who train at Gosling Stadium, heavily involved.

Finlay Norman made it to the final of the U15 300m, clocking a PB of 39.16 seconds in the heats before finishing sixth.

Amelia Gittens' championship ended with an exit in the U17 60m semi-finals and without improving the PB set at the LICC games at Lee Valley in January.

Tiana Rizzo defied her young age to make the 60m final in the same age group, the 14-year-old setting a PB of 7.76 when finishing seventh.

In the field events, Jacob Vickers finished fifth after clearing 1.80 metres in the U17 high jump while Ena Olivier bettered that in the women's category, finishing fourth on 1.60m.

Bryce Breen was fifth in the U20 pole vault thanks to a height of 4.60m.

There was also Phoenix involvement in the Eastern Championships with Max Chisholm clocking a 55.44 PB in the heats of the 400m, before going on to claim silver in the final.