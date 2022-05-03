Potters Bar book county finals place with wins over Welwyn and Old Owens

Luke Chapman is the new captain of Potters Bar for the 2022 season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar enjoyed a good start to the competitive part of the 2022 season by reaching the Herts Cricket League T20 finals day.

They came out on top of their group D with a comprehensive 72-run victory over Welwyn Garden City in the final.

They made 150-5 with Reece Hussain (41) and James Seward (35) the top scorers, aided by a late flourish from James Scott (22) and Lee Tyrell (20).

Aussie recruit Aidan Watterson took two wickets for Welwyn.

The reply was done and dusted in the 18th over but WGC were never close to getting to the target, 38 from Dylan Van Der Westhuizen their best score.

Tyrell, the new signing from Harefield, took 3-4 in two overs while there were two wickets each for James Scott and new Bar skipper Luke Chapman.

Tyrell had been the star of the show in Bar's tough semi-final against neighbours Old Owens.

Having made 131-6 batting first again, their own Aussie signing Josh Matthews making 50 in 37 balls, Owens too had a man reach the half-century, Stephen Williams getting his in 29 balls.

It left them needing 64 from 60 balls at the halfway point but Tyrell blew the Owens charge away with an astonishing 4-7 in four overs to leave the Championship side 18 runs short on 113-6.

North Mymms meanwhile suffered six-wicket loss in their group A semi-final against West Herts.

They made 98-7 batting first, Nesan Jeyaratnam the top scorer with 25, but despite two wickets for Asad Sajjad, West Herts eased home in the 18th over.

Radlett ended up winning that group with Hoddesdon and Hertford the other two winners.

National Counties T20 holders Hertfordshire face a potential shoot-out with Cambridgeshire at WGC on Sunday to decide the group three winner.

The champions completed a double over Suffolk at Copdock, successfully chasing in both games, while Cambridgeshire slipped up in their second match against Norfolk.

Both sides have eight points ahead of the two games at Knightsfield.

Jamie Southgate’s unbeaten 74 from 62 balls led the Herts chase in match one as they closed out on a five-wicket success while 42 in 19 balls for debutant Will Buttleman, and the same score for skipper Reece Hussain, added to 56 not out from James Latham as Herts won by eight wickets in game two.