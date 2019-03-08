Improved batting show for Knebworth Park but Tewin suffer nightmare first defeat

Muhammad Asif produced his best innings of the season for Knebworth Park against Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Knebworth Park produced a much-improved batting performance despite falling to an eight-wicket defeat at Harpenden.

Mo Asif produced his best innings so far with an excellent 72 and along with skipper Charlie Randall, Park were building a strong position.

But the middle order petered away before Guy Warman struck as sparkling 54 to boost the total to 215 all out.

It was only the second time this season that Knebworth had passed the 200-mark and was a huge improvement after poor performances with the bat in their previous two games.

And in spite of Sonny Iqbal taking 2-38, they couldn't break the back of the home team's batting where an unbeaten third-wicket stand from Tom Stewart (106*) and Caleb Stewart (64*) steered Harpenden to a comfortable win

The seconds pulled off an excellent win in a hard-fought contest against Hatfield Hyde by three wickets.

In a game that was reduced to 40 overs it was Park's medium pacer Ian Woods that did the most damage while Hyde's innings relied heavily on an excellent 75 from opening bat Dan Whitton that took them to 165-9.

Knebworth were struggling at 57-4 with the game in the balance but it was then that Ian Pickering (50) and Ian Woods (32) led the recovery.

Both fell with the target in sight but skipper Rob Morley and Niels Hart 10 got them over the line with an over to spare.

The thirds slumped to a heavy defeat at top of the table Harpenden Dolphins.

Bella Hopcraft and David Mantle got two wickets each but 7-15 from Harpenden's Driscoll meant Park never got close.

n It was a mixed weekend for Tewin Cricket Club as the first team were heavily beaten by Shenley Village but the seconds made it five from five by beating Old Minchedians.

Having been put in at Shenley, Tewin collapsed to 58 all out with no batsman reaching double figures.

And despite three wickets from Luke Wilde and one for Paul Shanskter, Shenley were able to secure a six-wicket win and inflict Tewin's first loss of the season.

However, four wickets from Charlotte Wilde and three for Josh Crutchett helped the seconds to a four wicket win.