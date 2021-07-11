News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar set up pivotal clash with victories

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:55 PM July 11, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club celebrate a wicket

Welwyn Garden City are top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after a win over West Herts. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar set up a potentially season-defining clash with more wins in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division.

Welwyn's five-wicket success against West Herts, a third on the bounce, was matched by Potters Bar's eight-wicket victory at basement club Reed and means the pair are now pulling clear of the rest at the top of the table with the big clash at The Walk on Saturday looming large.

The pair have both won six of their 10 games with WGC two points ahead of their near neighbours. However, the gap between Potters Bar and third-place Harpenden is now 28.

Welwyn's win saw them surprisingly start in the field despite losing the toss on a Digswell Park shrouded in light drizzle.

And they took advantage early on with two wickets taken for the loss of just five runs before that stretched out slightly to 57-4.

It was after lunch that Welwyn finally grasped control, removing Priyamal Perrera for 46 the first blow in their favour before the the spin twins of Mo Rizvi and Simon Bridgewater rattled through the tail.

Rizvi finished with 4-45 while Bridgewater claimed 3-34 as West Herts were all out in the 58th over for 154.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to fly over Hertfordshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 6 films to watch at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West cinema when it reopens
  3. 3 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Developer buys former gasometer site from National Grid
  2. 5 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
  3. 6 Mass participation Vitality London 10,000 run set to take place in Hatfield Park
  4. 7 Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 9 cast members talk about their F9: The Fast Saga characters
  5. 8 Enjoy Summer Evenings in Paradise at top Hertfordshire wildlife park
  6. 9 Post box topper depicts England's hoped-for Euro 2020 win
  7. 10 Hatfield drug driver hit with two-year ban and fine

Rizvi and fellow opener Louis Champion and Mo Rizvi produced their best partnership of the season, taking  After 30 minutes and seven hours they had reached 50 and it would only come to an end after 71 runs, Champion falling for 29.

Mo Rizvi was then involved in his second half-century partnership of the match, teaming with Zaid Faleel to take WGC to within 30 runs of victory.

But having just hit Lewis Koch for six, Rizvi attempted the same shot and holed out to Dan Woosley for a season best 59 off 100 balls.

Two more wickets fell in the remaining time, Faleel going for 33, but Dan Blacktopp and Andrew Nolan saw City home without further alarms.

Harpenden V Potters Bar .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar will be hoping for plenty more smiles against Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Bar's victory was fairly straight forward in contrast. Putting Reed into bat they had the home side all out for 120.

A late flourish from Ed Wharton was the only fly in the ointment for Bar but was ended in some style, Luke Chapman claiming 5-9 in five overs.

Reece Hussain (39*) and Ashane Wijesuriya (43*) then finished Reed off.

Cricket
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Darryl Harding is on trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Man who cut ex-partner's wrist and throat with Stanley knife found guilty

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on M

Man stabbed in Potters Bar

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre

Gosling Sports Park masterplan will hope to give site 'new lease of life'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Person signing documents - unclaimed estates

Personal Finance | Special Report

Government looking for rightful heirs to 160 unclaimed Herts inheritances

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus