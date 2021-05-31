Herts League advance to round two of the Sovereign Cricket Trophy

Published: 12:42 PM May 31, 2021

The victorious Herts Cricket League side who beat a squad from the Gujerati Metropolitan Cricket League. - Credit: HERTS CRICKET LEAGUE

The Herts Cricket League got off to the perfect start in the 2021 Sovereign Cricket Trophy with a six-wicket win over the Gujerati Metropolitan Cricket League.

Played at North Mymms, the representative squad won the toss and opted to bowl first, removing the visitors for 172 in the 37th over.

There were three wickets each for Jack Wilkes-Green of Holtwhites Trinibis and Ali Sajjid while the host club's Nathan Stiffin claimed 2-33.

T Garraway also took a wicket but it was with the bat that he proved the match winner for Herts.

He hit a majestic 90 not out as Herts came home with more than 12 overs to play.

He was with Mark Costin (20*) at the end while Daniel Albon chipped in with a valuable 25.

They will now play the National Cricket League in round two with the match scheduled for June 16.







