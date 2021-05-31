Herts League advance to round two of the Sovereign Cricket Trophy
- Credit: HERTS CRICKET LEAGUE
The Herts Cricket League got off to the perfect start in the 2021 Sovereign Cricket Trophy with a six-wicket win over the Gujerati Metropolitan Cricket League.
Played at North Mymms, the representative squad won the toss and opted to bowl first, removing the visitors for 172 in the 37th over.
There were three wickets each for Jack Wilkes-Green of Holtwhites Trinibis and Ali Sajjid while the host club's Nathan Stiffin claimed 2-33.
T Garraway also took a wicket but it was with the bat that he proved the match winner for Herts.
He hit a majestic 90 not out as Herts came home with more than 12 overs to play.
He was with Mark Costin (20*) at the end while Daniel Albon chipped in with a valuable 25.
They will now play the National Cricket League in round two with the match scheduled for June 16.
Most Read
- 1 5 top walks in Welwyn Garden City and the surrounding Hertfordshire countryside
- 2 Paedophile jailed for historic child sex offences
- 3 Cameron Hill killers sentenced to more than 50 years in prison
- 4 Spring May Bank Holiday bin collection changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 Nearly 500 sign petition against B&Q flat proposal
- 7 CCTV images released after money stolen from cash machine
- 8 Thief jailed after stealing 45 bottles of alcohol from supermarket
- 9 Jake Wood appears on ITV's Beat The Chasers - Celebrity Special tonight
- 10 Children treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Hatfield