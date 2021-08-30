Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar facing up to final week showdown in play-off battle

Published: 10:56 AM August 30, 2021

Dan Blacktopp will lead Welwyn Garden City into a crucial fixture at Reed in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The play-offs for the Herts Cricket League Premier Division look like they could go ahead without any representation from Welwyn Hatfield or Potters Bar - the first time since the league's reboot in 2014.

Welwyn Garden City, Potters Bar and North Mymms all suffered defeat on the penultimate weekend to stay outside the top four.

Welwyn are sixth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Hoddesdon with Potters Bar seventh, three points adrift, and North Mymms a further point behind them.

The fall from grace has been especially rapid for both Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar, with the pair leading the pack in first and second just six weeks ago.

WGC's loss at home to Harpenden by 47 runs was their seventh game without a win.

Chasing 282-5, WGC gave a valiant attempt but were always behind the run rate.

Harps had 139 for the first wicket from Zaid Kureshi (62) and Scott Galloway (92) to thank for that total although 48 between Jake Pankhurst (25) and Ashley Sivarajah (29) certainly helped.

Alex Chalker and Mo Rizvi got two wickets each for WGC who stuttered to 77-4 after 16 overs in reply.

Skipper Dan Blacktopp had managed 92 earlier in the season at Harpenden and he got another 83 here in an entertaining 97-ball spell.

The problem was he kept running out of partners and Welwyn were all out for 235, 16 runs after his departure.

Potters Bar meanwhile went down by 91 runs at league leaders Radlett.

A superb opening partnership of 208 from Fraser Crawford (109) and Dominic Chatfield (108) did the damage for the hosts as they finished their innings on 259-4.

In reply Bar scored steadily but not even close to that level, Blaine Bannister (35) and Patrick Scott (32) their top-scorers, as they were all out for 168 with 10 overs to go.

WGC travel to basement club Reed on Saturday while Potters Bar are at home to Hertford, themselves still in the hunt for the post-season matches in fifth.

The destiny of that fourth place could be decided by Mymms though who are at Hoddesdon, with a victory for the Home Farm side throwing the door wide open for someone else.

They are all but out of the play-off race after a low-scoring 20-run loss at home to Totteridge Millhillians.

Ajeet Dale took 4-14 and Dharmarajsinh Jhala 3-17 as Mymms bowled the visitors out for 97.

However, only Jhala (23 not out) and skipper Nesan Jeyaratnam (10) made double figures as they fell short of the mark.

They still need 11 points to avoid a relegation play-off, which could be against Old Owens.

They guaranteed second place at the very least with a 40-run win at Preston.

Ralph Lane got to 100 before being bowled, Ben Christensen (47) sharing a 129-run fourth-wicket partnership with him, while 4-26 from Jake Wickham, who had earlier managed 35, ended the game four overs early.

Elsewhere, Tewin are the champions of Division Five A following their 63-run win at Old Camdenians and Bentley Heath could join them in the higher level after a win over Frogmore lifted them into second.