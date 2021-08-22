Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off race going to the wire

Published: 1:40 PM August 22, 2021

Simon Bridgewater took two wickets and scored 17 runs as Welwyn Garden City lost to Hertford. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms, Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City are still sweating on a play-off place in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division after all three failed to win.

Mymms and Bar at least picked up 10 points each after their game was rained off but Welwyn suffered a 55-run loss away to Hertford.

It all means that Potters Bar are fifth with two games to go, five points behind Hoddesdon in the fourth and final play-off position and on the same points as WGC in sixth, while North Mymms are a further four points adrift.

Welwyn won the toss at Balls Park and put the hosts into bat in a rain-affected contest.

Their hopes were made more difficult thanks to 103 from opener Alan Jones, crafted from 91 balls with 11 fours and three sixes in among the runs.

He amassed almost two-thirds of Hertford's final total of 166-6 in 27 overs , Owais Shah taking 3-21 and Simon Bridgewater 2-22 for WGC.

The reply was over quickly though. Louis Champion was first out with Welwyn on two and they had lost nine wickets with only 86 scored.

Bridgewater and Zaid Faleel restored some pride with an unbeaten 32 for the final wicket but by the time there amended 27 overs was done, they were well short of their revised target of 174, finishing on 118-9.

Bridgewater got 17 in 15 balls, four of them going for four. Faleel meanwhile finished on a more sedate 22, his runs coming from 45 deliveries.

The penultimate week of fixtures sees them six of the top seven facing each other.

WGC host second-placed Harpenden while Potters Bar go to leaders Radlett. North Mymms are also at home with third-placed Totteridge Millhillians the visitors.

Old Owens need one more win to guarantee a play-off place in the Championship after they enjoyed a narrow one-wicket win over Luton Town & Indians.

They put the visitors into bat and saw them get to 118-7 in 28 overs.

It left them needing 123 from the same number of overs and they eventually got home on the penultimate delivery.

Robert Sibley had taken 4-21, with Brad Lane chipping in with 2-17, and the latter top-scored with the bat, finishing on 36 not out with back-to-back fours sealing the win.

They are now 18 points behind Stortford but more importantly 47 clear of Flitwick in third.

Knebworth Park remain outside of the relegation places in Division Two A despite a seven-wicket defeat to St Albans.

That was despite a fine 86 from Adam Sergeant scored off 79 balls and containing eight fours and three sixes.

They now face their crunch game on Saturday when they host Stevenage, the side one place and six points behind them.

Tewin remain favourites for the Division Five A title after a crushing victory over Frogmore although Bentley Heath's promotion hopes took a hit when their game with North Mymms seconds was cancelled.

Hatfield & Crusaders and Hatfield Hyde were also rained off.