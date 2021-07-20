Amelia Kemp makes Knebworth Park history as first lady to play for first team

Published: 1:00 PM July 20, 2021

Amelia Kemp became the first lady to feature for Knebworth Park Cricket Club's first team. - Credit: MIKE JONES

Even after 150 years there was still a need to re-write the record books at Knebworth Park Cricket Club - as Amelia Kemp became the first lady to play in the club's first team.

She had company too, 15-year-old Luke Malby also making his debut for the side, and although the pair couldn't prevent Park from falling to a 106-run defeat at home to Chorleywood in Division Two A of the Herts Cricket League, they both turned in performances of the highest order.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first on an excellent wicket and opener Ryan Evans got them off to an excellent start with 73 but the youngsters were able to stop him in his tracks, Kemp getting the wicket on her way to 1-28 with Malby diving to take the catch.

He also took a sharp run-out to cap a fine fielding display although a late flurry of runs took Chorleywood to 254.

Park needed a solid start but unfortunately the top order struggled against some tight bowling with only Matt Inman (20) providing any resistance and they slumped to 52-5.

Amelia Kemp became the first lady to feature for Knebworth Park Cricket Club's first team. - Credit: MIKE JONES

Kemp then joined Malby at the crease and although she fell for 12, Malby (16*) kicked on and he assisted Matt Hutchinson as he made a combative 59 not out with a combination of powerful strokes and dogged defence.

It wasn't enough though and Park’s innings closed on 148-6.

Elsewhere the big clash between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City at the top of the Premier Division was cancelled with some of the Bar squad needing to isolate.

North Mymms fell to a three-wicket defeat at West Herts.

They made 127 batting first, Chanaka Ruwansiri top-scoring with 48, and the target took 37 overs to chase down although at 94-6, Mymms still had hope.

Ajeet Dale claimed 4-38 and Muhammad Rahim 2-22 but Ali Hassan's unbeaten 51 gave West Herts the victory.

Old Owens kept up their charge at the top of the Championship with a 157-run win at Hemel Hempstead.

Stephen Williams bagged a wonderful 144 from 152 balls, containing 20 fours and three sixes, with Rhys Carter getting to 65 as Owens finished on 268-6.

They then bowled Hemel out for 111, Robert Sibley ending on 4-27 and Jack Bloxham bowling a fine 2-16 in his 10 overs.

Bentley Heath's first team saw their challenge at the top of Division Five A falter with a 63-run loss at home to the new leaders, St Albans.

They are now 38 points behind after only getting to 140 in pursuit of Saints' 203.

Chris Gallagher managed 3-55 and there was 3-35 for Sannan Mohammad and 2-16 from Tayyab Qazi.

But St Albans scored regularly and despite a good start getting Heath to 106-3, a hat-trick from George Sims on his way to an incredible 6-10, ended the home side's charge.

There was better news though as the seconds beat Hatfield Hyde by seven runs.

Skipper Dave Tagg opted to bat first and was rewarded with 39 from Kashan Tirimizi and Martin Dunnett's 34, the pair's vital partnership of 72 eventually propelling Heath to 153-9

Tirimizi then returned to bag 4-37, and although Hyde needed 15 from the last over to win, Nick Dunnett claimed the final wicket on the penultimate ball to hand Heath the win.