Potters Bar on the up after derby day win while Welwyn survive at Totteridge

Teddy Duke recorded his best bowling figures for Potters Bar in the win over North Mymms. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The return of timed matches in the Herts Cricket League brought a derby success for Potters Bar and a scrambled draw for Welwyn Garden City.

Bar replaced North Mymms in second place behind leaders Radlett after a seven-wicket victory at Home Farm - led by a reinvigorated Teddy Duke.

He produced his best bowling figures for the club with 4-34 as Bar bowled their hosts out for 161 in the 52nd over.

It was an outstanding spell of bowling which immediately put the hosts on the back foot, getting a snick off Hamza Qayyum in his first over, skipper Luke Chapman taking an excellent catch at second slip, before he repeated the trick four balls later to dismiss Neil Bamford.

It left Mymms at 13-2 and when they thought they were fighting back, Duke pounced again to send Chanaka Ruwansiri back to the pavilion and they were soon at 85-6.

Wicket-keeper Richard Soulsby led North Mymms' resistance against Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Richard Soulsby did at least put the brakes on and remained at the crease until the end, finishing on 51 not out, but there was not much support further down the order and Bar finished them off, James Seward collecting four catches behind the stumps and Josh Matthews and Anmol Maheshram taking two wickets each.

It left them 63 overs to get the job done but they only needed 47.

An opening partnership of 48 between Matthews (31) and Seward (24) got them off to a great start and although both openers went not long after each other, another partnership of 63 between Reece Hussain and Steve Gale (31) for the third wicket put them within touching distance.

Hussain and Charlie Scott then completed a good afternoon with the former going on to 53 not out at the end, having faced 69 balls.

They face bottom of the table Hertford on Saturday while Mymms, who are now down to fourth, go to Welwyn.

Skipper Dan Blacktopp led his Welwyn Garden City team to a draw against Totteridge Millhillians. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

They will find a home side more than happy to have picked up points away to Totteridge Millhillians.

The home side had got to a massive 341-6 in 52 overs before declaring, largely thanks to a wonderful 167 not out from Simon Webster, who faced just 106 deliveries and smashed 16 fours and 11 sixes.

His unbroken partnership of 132 for the seventh wicket with Sam Smith came in just 12 overs while the sixth-wicket stand with Shaun O'Brien (57) added 101.

All Welwyn's bowlers suffered but Tom Whitton did manage to claim 2-37.

Dylan Van Der Westhuizen helped them to a good start in reply with 57, a maiden first-team half century, but it was soon apparent that victory was an unlikely outcome.

Mo Rizvi and Dan Blacktopp did their level best to frustrate Totteridge, the former going for 47 from 96 balls, but it seemed that the skipper's efforts would be in vain when he was left with last man Simon Bridgewater and three overs left to play.

However, 17 of those last 18 balls were dots as the pair got WGC to182-9 in 63 overs.

Blacktopp was named man of the match for his 30 not out, a score which saw he receive108 deliveries.

Old Owens got back to winning ways in the Championship, beating Preston by eight wickets thanks to a superb bowling performance from Jack Bloxham, Robert Sibley and Tej Thakkar, who each got two wickets, and Jake Wickham who managed three.

Hatfield & Crusaders won by 120 runs against Hitchin seconds, Yugal Kalaskar getting 78 before 4-12 from Juvin James, but Bentley Heath lost by 17 runs at Leverstock Green, Atta Ejaz top-scoring with 64.