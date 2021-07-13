Bentley Heath hold on for a thrilling win over Old Camdenians in the Herts Cricket League

Published: 10:31 AM July 13, 2021

Bentley Heath skipper Ollie Hubbard top-scored in their win over Old Camdenians in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Five wickets for Tayyab Qazi helped Bentley Heath to a tense and nervous victory over Old Camdenians in Herts Cricket League Division Five A.

They lost the toss and had to bat first and they managed to get to 170 all out after 48 overs.

That was mainly down to 53 from Ollie Hubbard and 44 for Sannan Mohammed in a stand of 96 for the fourth wicket. Shamus Raja also got a solid 29.

Qazi got them on the front foot immediately with two wickets in the first over and another one for him plus one for Michael Hubbard meant Camdenians were 49-4.

The home side recovered though with two good stands lifting them to 136-6 with 25 overs to go.

But the tail couldn't continue the pace and with the run rate slowing, Heath smelled blood.

A double-wicket maiden from Qazi brought up his fivefer and in the very next set of deliveries the visitors repeated the double-wicket over, Chris Gallagher finishing on 3-18 as Camden fell short.

They are now fourth, one place behind Tewin who lost an incredible game with St Albans seconds by just one run.

It seemed to be going well thanks to 55 from Alex Portas but four run-outs in the final 10 overs left Tewin agonisingly short.

Old Owens continued their superb form in the Championship with victory over Letchworth keeping them hot on the heels of leaders Bishop's Stortford.

Stephen Williams thumped a wonderful 111, a knock containing 11 fours and five sixes, as Owens made 209-8 in 60 overs.

It was then the turn of Rupert Kitzinger (3-22) and Robert Sibley (5-42) to take centre-stage as they bowled Letchworth out 98 runs short.

Steve Gregory's Datchworth meanwhile bagged their fifth victory in a row, this one a convincing success over the visiting Luton Town & Indians.

Datch restricted Luton to 152 from 47 overs, Tom Bennett the pick of the bowlers with four wickets in a very controlled spell. Kieran Atkinson and Nitin Sahni also got themselves among the spoils.

In reply, an unbeaten 78 from Luke Bennett blew Luton away, the score his third 50 in five games.

Skipper Gregory, Tom Bennett and Spencer Bayford provided solid support too as Datchworth won by seven wickets in quick fashion.

Knebworth Park's form, however, is on the complete opposite trajectory and they fell to a 59-run defeat at Berkhamsted in Division Two A.

It was their fifth loss in a row but it had looked good when they bowled the hosts out for 100, Archie Stephens claiming 5-31 with two wickets each for for Gareth Jones and Niels Hart.

But the reply was done in 22 overs as Park finished with just 41 and they have now slipped down to sixth.

Elsewhere Hatfield & Crusaders picked up a rapid nine-wicket win over Leverstock Green, Ben Clark (5-18) and Sean Edge (3-20) helping remove the hosts for 45 before less than 11 overs was needed to seal the win.