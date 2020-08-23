Advanced search

Cricket round-up: Polar opposite form for North Mymms and Old Owens continues

PUBLISHED: 14:54 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 23 August 2020

The differing fortunes of North Mymms and Old Owens Cricket Clubs continued in another week of the truncated Herts Cricket League season.

Mymms are still looking for their first Premier Division win after a three-wicket loss to West Herts at Home Farm.

Hamza Ahmed did his best with a fine 80 containing three fours and five sixes and there was a quick 44 too from Neil Bamford as the hosts got to 198-9 in their 45 overs.

However, despite three wickets for Rhys Wynne and two for Nathan Stiffin, West Herts reached their target in the 42nd over.

Owens meanwhile are still undefeated and top of the Championship table thanks to an eight-wicket success at Shenley Village.

Matthew Plater top-scored with 72 and Stephen Williams hit 48 before Chris Palmer and Rhys Carter saw them home with overs to spare.

Earlier Carter, Luke Peters and Adam Clark took three wickets each to restrict Shenley to 168-9.

