Rain ruins fixture list but still wins for Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City third teams

North Mymms Cricket Club, North Mymms Park, Welham Green AL9 7TR. North Mymms Fielding v Totteridge Millhillians batting. North Mymms Hamza Ahmed in the field. Picture: Melissa Page. Archant

Week two of the delayed Herts Cricket League season ran into an old and troublesome friend – rain.

The wet weather saw the majority of games abandoned although some did fight their way to a finish.

Potters Bar’s third team romped to a success at home to Hatfield & Crusaders seconds.

They bowled the visitors out for just 54, Dinith Karunathilaka taking 4-10, and with rain clouds threatening, skipper Dave Pett and Lewis Harris chased down the total in less than nine overs.

Welwyn’s third team also played and won, beating Baldock Town by four wickets, although they played their match on Sunday.

James Stapleton and Johnathan Mester both took three wickets, the former finishing on 3-12 from his eight overs, and an unbeaten 58 from Daniel Cope guided them to victory.

North Mymms will have been frustrated by the abandonment of their game with Harpenden after 74 from Hamza Ahmed got them up to 218-7.