Welwyn Garden City enjoying bragging rights after beating Potters Bar

Three late sixes from Owais Shah helped Welwyn Garden City to victory over Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City made it back-to back successes in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season with victory at home to Potters Bar.

The result does not alter their position, the two losses at the start of the year meaning they remain second from bottom of the table, but with no one side yet running away with things, they are just 23 points behind second-placed Totteridge Millhillians and a further eight adrift of leaders Radlett.





The seven-wicket success at Digswell Park saw Welwyn much-improved again but wasn't completely settled until late into the Bar innings.

Bar won the toss and opted to bat, a decision which looked to be very much the right one as Josh Matthews and James Seward had little trouble in moving the score onto 71 after 14 overs.

But the introduction of Kapil Dave changed all that, and with his third ball he got Seward to cut straight to Owais Shah for 18 before Aidan Watterson made Matthews his first league wicket for a good-looking 48.

Four wickets in five overs midway through the innings at a cost of just six runs, including wicket-maidens for both Dave and Mo Rizvi, put Welwyn in control at 128-6 although some late-order hitting from Charlie Scott (40) and Anmol Maheshram (45) took Bar to 227 all out in the 48th over.

Jason Lewis took three late wickets for 3-48 while Dave finished on 3-32 and Rizvi 2-38.

James Scott took two wickets for Potters Bar at Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Alex Chalker and Matthew Hill, playing his first game since returning from injury, began the reply with the former getting 29 in 22 balls before holing out to Bar skipper Luke Chapman off James Scott in the sixth over with the score on 38.

Hill and Rizvi then put on 87 in 20 overs before Scott took his second wicket, trapping Hill for a patient 38 off 61 balls.

It left Welwyn needing 103 with a little less than 25 overs remaining, but Shah, and Rizvi put on a further 60 in 17 overs.

A mix-up led to Rizvi being run out by Chapman 22 runs short of his century but with overs starting to run out, it took three sixes from Shah to ease them to their total in the 48th over.

He finished on 59 not out, with four sixes in total and the same number of fours, while Scott finished with 2-38.

Welwyn go to West Herts on Saturday while Potters Bar, who are now fifth, will host Totteridge.

Andy Lewis managed 45 for North Mymms against Harpenden. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms are now down to fourth but only just, level on points with Harpenden who won by 15 runs at Home Farm.

The visitors made 189 batting first, 62 from Harry Seagrave their top score although only just, ahead of 60 from Scott Galloway, the pair putting on 110 for the fifth wicket.

Chanaka Ruwansiri was again the star with the ball for Mymms, claiming 5-25 in his 10 overs, although both Rhys Wynne and Jason Bryceland claimed two wickets each.

The reply seemed to be going along nicely with Nesan Jeyaratnam getting 62 and Andy Lewis 45.

But with both out Mymms still needed 45 in five overs, a target that moved to 16 off the last over.

They only had one wicket left though and Bryceland's departure on the second ball ended their hopes.

Mymms go to Bishop's Stortford next.



