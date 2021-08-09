North Mymms pull clear of relegation and within sight of the play-offs after Hertford win

Published: 12:36 PM August 9, 2021

North Mymms picked up a massive victory in their battle to stay in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division - but their victory over Hertford has also made their eyes turn up the table.

The five-wicket success at Balls Park was one of just two games in the top flight to survive the rain and means they are now 30 points clear of their hosts who occupy the position second from bottom of the table.

However, the result in the only other game to play to a finish was a defeat for Potters Bar at home to Harpenden that leaps Harps into the fourth and final play-off position.

And they are just 24 points ahead of Mymms with four games to play.

Their success on Saturday was relatively straight-forward.

They won the toss and put the hosts into bat before holding them to 201-6 from 53 overs.

The top order for Hertford got to some decent scores but it took them some time to do it thanks to the bowling of the visitors.

Ajeet Dale and Chanaka Ruwansiri both managed two wickets each, the former bowling four maidens in his 15 overs as he finished with figures of 2-41, while there were solid contributions from Richard Oxley and Dharmarajsinh Jhala who both took one scalp each.

It left Mymms a target of 202 and 49 overs to manage it but they only needed 38 of them.

The reply had started steadily but it was the third-wicket partnership between Hamza Ahmed and Ruwansiri that did the damage.

The pair put on 130 in a little more than 17 overs until the latter was out for 88 crafted from 60 balls.

Ahmed went two overs later on 75 and there was momentary panic when Armaan Randhawa went for a duck.

However, Andy Lewis and skipper Nesan Jeyaratnam guided them home without any more alarms.

Bar's defeat came by six wickets after a contest that was limited by the weather.

Miguel Machado (36) and Blaine Bannister (26) pulled them up to 129-7 after 40 overs and although Bradley Sayers and Jigar Mehta took two wickets each, Harpenden skipper James Latham's 88 was more than enough to see the visitors to the win with a little under four overs remaining.

Welwyn Garden City's game at Radlett was abandoned before a ball was bowled.