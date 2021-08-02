News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Third century of the season for Owais Shah but Welwyn Garden City held by Totteridge

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:39 PM August 2, 2021   
North Mymms V WGC - Owais Shah batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Owais Shah hit his third century of the season for Welwyn Garden City in the match against Totteridge Millhillians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Owais Shah hit his third century of the season but it wasn't enough to bring a victory against Herts Cricket League Premier Division leaders Totteridge Millhillians.

The former Middlesex and England man was finally out Shah was caught off the third ball of the final over for 111, a knock that included nine fours and four sixes. 

It got Welwyn to 237-7 at Digswell Park but a heavy shower at tea reduced the Totteridge innings to 33 overs and they managed to bat those out, finishing with three wickets in hand and on 123.

Shah had arrived at the crease with WGC wobbling slightly at 11-2 but after a third wicket fell, the promising 16-year-old Zaid Faleel, he shared a stand of 96 with Dan Blacktopp, carved out in 21 overs and which ended when the skipper was bowled by Iresh Saxena for a 70-ball 40.

Welwyn's innings was also cut short by rain but ended with Shah and Alex Chalker scoring 59 in the last five overs, the latter hitting three fours and two sixes to finish unbeaten on 31 in 18 balls.

Connor Emerton and David O’Sullivan (2-40) made early inroads and there was 2-8 from Tom Whitton in five overs but Ben Howgego (52) and Jack Keeping (35) batted well and despite late wickets, Totteridge got through their overs.

Welwyn have to play the leaders again next week, this time away at Radlett who earned a three-wicket win at North Mymms.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
  2. 2 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
  2. 5 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
  3. 6 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
  4. 7 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 Welwyn Garden City named Hertfordshire’s sexiest place
  6. 9 Do you remember when Grange Hill was filmed in Hatfield?
  7. 10 'This is history!' - 25 facts about the Oasis concerts at Knebworth Park 25 years ago

The home side made 200 in their innings, a pair of 42s from Chanaka Ruwansiri and Andy Lewis plus 31 from Hamza Ahmed their big scorers, and they had Radlett in trouble at 146-7.

However, they dug deep and hit the winning runs with two overs to go, Kabir Toor getting them as he finished with an unbeaten 81.

Ajeet Dale took 3-48 and there were two wickets each for Muhammad Rahim and Dharmarajsinh Jhala.

They are now third from bottom with an important trip to Hertford on Saturday, the team directly below them in the table.

Potters Bar got to 105-5 in 43 overs at Hoddesdon but that was as much as they could get completed as the match was abandoned due to the rain.

Fourth-placed Bar host Harpenden next.

Cricket
Welwyn Garden City News
Welham Green News
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Fiona Thomson, WHBC executive member for housing and climate change,

Safety check and risk assessment failings for hundreds of Welwyn...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Stanborough lakes

Water safety advice issued following lake drowning

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic.

Opinion

The changing nature of Potters Bar high street 

Abygail Tustin

Logo Icon
St Christopher's Care Home in Drakes Way, Hatfield.

New report reveals 28 Covid deaths at Hatfield care home

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus