Third century of the season for Owais Shah but Welwyn Garden City held by Totteridge

Published: 12:39 PM August 2, 2021

Owais Shah hit his third century of the season for Welwyn Garden City in the match against Totteridge Millhillians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Owais Shah hit his third century of the season but it wasn't enough to bring a victory against Herts Cricket League Premier Division leaders Totteridge Millhillians.

The former Middlesex and England man was finally out Shah was caught off the third ball of the final over for 111, a knock that included nine fours and four sixes.

It got Welwyn to 237-7 at Digswell Park but a heavy shower at tea reduced the Totteridge innings to 33 overs and they managed to bat those out, finishing with three wickets in hand and on 123.

Shah had arrived at the crease with WGC wobbling slightly at 11-2 but after a third wicket fell, the promising 16-year-old Zaid Faleel, he shared a stand of 96 with Dan Blacktopp, carved out in 21 overs and which ended when the skipper was bowled by Iresh Saxena for a 70-ball 40.

Welwyn's innings was also cut short by rain but ended with Shah and Alex Chalker scoring 59 in the last five overs, the latter hitting three fours and two sixes to finish unbeaten on 31 in 18 balls.

Connor Emerton and David O’Sullivan (2-40) made early inroads and there was 2-8 from Tom Whitton in five overs but Ben Howgego (52) and Jack Keeping (35) batted well and despite late wickets, Totteridge got through their overs.

Welwyn have to play the leaders again next week, this time away at Radlett who earned a three-wicket win at North Mymms.

The home side made 200 in their innings, a pair of 42s from Chanaka Ruwansiri and Andy Lewis plus 31 from Hamza Ahmed their big scorers, and they had Radlett in trouble at 146-7.

However, they dug deep and hit the winning runs with two overs to go, Kabir Toor getting them as he finished with an unbeaten 81.

Ajeet Dale took 3-48 and there were two wickets each for Muhammad Rahim and Dharmarajsinh Jhala.

They are now third from bottom with an important trip to Hertford on Saturday, the team directly below them in the table.

Potters Bar got to 105-5 in 43 overs at Hoddesdon but that was as much as they could get completed as the match was abandoned due to the rain.

Fourth-placed Bar host Harpenden next.