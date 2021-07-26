All change as shocks and losses turn Premier Division on its head

Published: 10:42 AM July 26, 2021

It's all change yet again at the top of the Herts Cricket League as both Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar were beaten - but the win for North Mymms was as superb as it was comprehensive.

Two weeks ago the pair were flying but a cancelled game and now a pair of defeats mean Radlett are the new leaders with Totteridge Millhillians in second ahead of Bar and WGC.

Mymms though are up one place from second bottom thanks to the seven-wicket success at Home Farm over Welwyn.

Having had rain in the morning, and thunder predicted for the afternoon, winning the toss and

bowling first was going to be even more important than previous weeks and it was the hosts who got it, putting City into bat.

Hostile and accurate bowling from Ajeet Dale and Richard Oxley proved too hot to handle and between them they claimed nine of the 10 wickets, Dale finishing on 4-36 in 16 overs and Oxley going one better with 5-30 after 19.

Welwyn never really got going, Andrew Nolan's 21 and David O'Sullivan's 20 the highest of only four scores that reached double figures, and they were all out in the 41st over for 111.

It was their lowest score for four years but if they thought they could wrestle control back with the ball in hand, they were mistaken.

On a rapidly-drying wicket they struggled to get the same movement and opening bowlers Connor Emerton and Ed Tucker couldn't get the breakthrough that was needed.

O'Sullivan was the man to final grab a wicket but when he removed Armaan Randhawa for 11, Mymms had made 34.

Twelve runs later O'Sullivan had a second wicket, Jack Cobb trapped lbw for five, and Tom Whitton finally removed opener Hamza Ahmed for 36, Simon Bridgewater taking an excellent diving catch.

But Mymms had 78 runs in the bag by then and there were no further alarms for the home side as Chanaka Ruwansiri finished unbeaten after a chanceless 51 made off 46 balls, hitting the winning

runs with a six.

David O’Sullivan ended with 2-28 and WGC will hope the defeat spurs them on for their next game, a potentially decisive home clash with Totteridge.

Mymms are back at Home Farm for the visit of leaders Radlett who they beat at Cobden Hill earlier in the season.

Potters Bar meanwhile will play away at Hoddesdon, hoping to bounce back from an eight-wicket loss at home to Totteridge.

They opted to bat first after winning the toss and Steve Gale and Patrick Scott made a solid start with 32 before the latter was leg before for 16.

However, from there a collapse sent wickets tumbling and Bar slumped from 32-1 to 68-7.

Bradley Sayers (16), Adish Padki (14) and Luke Chapman (42) did their best to rescue the situation and between them they helped Bar up to 141

Chapman also landed two wickets, finishing on 2-28, but they were the only breakthroughs as Totteridge cruised home inside 33 overs.