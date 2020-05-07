Herts Cricket League looking for advice from clubs over ‘what will inevitably be a truncated season’

Potters Bar were looking forward to defending their Herts Cricket League Premier Division Championship title. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

This weekend should have seen the start of the league fixtures in the Herts Cricket League but like all other sport it has had to take a backseat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ECB have announced that there will be no professional cricket until July 1 at the earliest but they have been in regular contact with leagues and clubs.

The league themselves are also looking to hear the views of their own clubs.

In a statement of the league’s website they said: “Since the government have yet to indicate how and when the lockdown may be loosened, we can only speculate on what kind of season we may have at the moment.

“However, we do think it is important to at least have an exit strategy so that all clubs will know what sort of cricket we may be playing and can prepare accordingly for what will inevitably be a truncated season.

“First of all, we have decided that there will be no cricket until at least July 11, giving us no more than half a season.

“A questionnaire is being sent to all club representatives to complete as we would like your views before we formulate our plans.

“A couple of pointers may be helpful.

“In the ECB conference calls all but one league said that there would be no promotion or relegation this season.

“With self-isolation, social-distancing, few if any overseas players, weather interruptions and whatever restrictions the government leave in place, availability will be compromised and therefore the vast majority of leagues thought it would be unfair with a shorter season and those constraints for clubs to be relegated or promoted.

“You may feel that there should be something to play for so could there be points awarded to clubs based on where they finish to give them a small head start for next season?

“Might the winning club be excused a membership fee next season? There is scope in the survey for your thoughts.”

The league have also confirmed that their finances are such that they “will be able to deal with any contingencies that the pandemic throws at us”.