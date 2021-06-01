News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Knebworth Park have got that winning feeling as Kings Langley the latest to fall

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM June 1, 2021   
Guy Warman of Knebworth Park Cricket Club

Guy Warman took three wickets for Knebworth Park as they beat Kings Langley. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Knebworth Park's first team made it five wins from five competitive outings this summer with a comfortable victory over old rivals Kings Langley.

This one came in the Herts Cricket League and leaves them level on points with Abbots Langley at the top of Division Two A.

Park lost the toss and were put in by the hosts on a slow track that had not fully recovered from the damp weather.

Yet they still posted what proved to be an above par 179. This was led by an excellent 74 from Charlie Randall, well supported by 44 from Josh Roseberry, the pair putting on a partnership of 85 that proved to be the difference between the sides. 

In reply, Langley made a quick start reaching 24 without loss from five overs but once Archie Stephens was introduced as early as the fifth over, followed by club stalwart Guy Warman shortly after, Knebworth stemmed the scoring and eased to an 87-run win.

Stephens returned a match-winning 4-10 with Warman contributing 3-25 before league debutant Ben Parkash finished things off with 2-11.

Most Read

  1. 1 Paedophile jailed for historic child sex offences
  2. 2 5 top walks in Welwyn Garden City and the surrounding Hertfordshire countryside
  3. 3 Welwyn Garden City's James Hamblett selected to represent England at European Youth Championships
  1. 4 Cameron Hill killers sentenced to more than 50 years in prison
  2. 5 Potters Bar edge home after tense and nervy affair against Hoddesdon
  3. 6 Spring May Bank Holiday bin collection changes in Welwyn Hatfield
  4. 7 Shah-mazing Owais smashes Welwyn Garden City to a first win of the season at Totteridge
  5. 8 CCTV images released after money stolen from cash machine
  6. 9 Thief jailed after stealing 45 bottles of alcohol from supermarket
  7. 10 Officers receive award for saving the life of man with CPR
Cricket
Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eddie Jewitt Herts police wanted

Have you seen this wanted man?

Dan Mountney

person
The Broadwater Road development in Welwyn Garden City.

Housing

Was Welwyn Garden City designed to have a high rise block of flats?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
B&Q in Welwyn Garden City

Planning and Development

Nearly 500 sign petition against B&Q flat proposal

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Police Hatfield

Suspected drug dealers arrested after car stopped and house searched

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus