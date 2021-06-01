Knebworth Park have got that winning feeling as Kings Langley the latest to fall
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Knebworth Park's first team made it five wins from five competitive outings this summer with a comfortable victory over old rivals Kings Langley.
This one came in the Herts Cricket League and leaves them level on points with Abbots Langley at the top of Division Two A.
Park lost the toss and were put in by the hosts on a slow track that had not fully recovered from the damp weather.
Yet they still posted what proved to be an above par 179. This was led by an excellent 74 from Charlie Randall, well supported by 44 from Josh Roseberry, the pair putting on a partnership of 85 that proved to be the difference between the sides.
In reply, Langley made a quick start reaching 24 without loss from five overs but once Archie Stephens was introduced as early as the fifth over, followed by club stalwart Guy Warman shortly after, Knebworth stemmed the scoring and eased to an 87-run win.
Stephens returned a match-winning 4-10 with Warman contributing 3-25 before league debutant Ben Parkash finished things off with 2-11.
