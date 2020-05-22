Advanced search

Herts Cricket League set a date for planned resumption after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:30 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 22 May 2020

North Mymms and Radlett are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: KARYN HADDON

North Mymms and Radlett are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The Herts Cricket League have set their sights on a July date to finally kick the season off – and have made further decisions on how any new campaign will look.

Letchworth and Reed are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: DANNY LOOLetchworth and Reed are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: DANNY LOO

The easing of some lockdown restrictions by the government led to the ECB announcing tentative first steps to the return of cricketing activities.

The first among those was the allowing of net practices, albeit under strict guidelines.

Recreational cricket remains suspended but following a survey distributed among their clubs, of which over 80 per cent responded, the Herts Cricket League clubs have drawn up their own roadmap to resumption.

The league said: “Subject to government and ECB guidance, we intend to start the league season on July 11.

“Most clubs have said that they could play beyond the normal league season and we have decided that the latest possible date that we could start, and get nine games in, would be July 25.

“Clubs who lose their grounds would have to play away for the last two games.

“All matches would be under the limited overs format.”

They also said that there will be no promotion or relegation across the board except for the top two divisions.

The 20 clubs there, which include the likes of defending champions Potters Bar, Welwyn Garden City, Radlett, Harpenden, Reed and Letchworth, would be asked to vote on whether they would want one up and one down.

For that to happen 14 of them would have to be in favour.

The league continued: “We do intend to award trophies as usual to all divisional winners and there will be no fines for cancellations as there may be ground availability issues as well as player availability issues related to self-isolation.

“Lastly if we get the green light from the government and ECB there will be, as with the opening of net practice, a number of stringent conditions which we do not intend to speculate on here.

“We must wait and see but we think it is important to have a plan in mind.”

They also said if they get the go-ahead to start in July then it will leave only a short period to get the pitches “properly prepared” and so there will have to be “some preparation in anticipation of a start on July 11”.

