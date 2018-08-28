Herts Cricket League: Home starts for Hatfield & Crusaders, Hatfield Hyde and Tewin

Ben Clark celebrates a wicket during Hatfield & Crusaders' title-winning season in 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hatfield & Crusaders will start at home as they prepare for life in Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Division Four A.

The Ascots Lane-based club in WGC were Division Five A champions last year and will hope for another good season this time with Parkfield & Headstone the first up.

They will face some familiar faces too with near neighbours Hatfield Hyde also in the division, the King George V side starting at home to Leverstock Green 2nds.

The first derby match is on May 25 at Ascots Lane.

Tewin were another team to earn promotion last season, their second successive rise up the league.

They are now in Division Five B and host Old Albanian 2nds on day one before a trip to WGC 3rds a week later.

Datchworth go to Dunstable 2nds in Division Three while Bentley Heath host Ickleford 2nds.

Watton-at-Stone and Little Berkhamsted Sahibs both start at home in Division Six B and Division Eight B respectively.