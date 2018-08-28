Herts Cricket League: WGC looking for fourth straight Premier Division play-off crown

WGC celebrated their third successive play-off triumph in 2018. Picture: WGCCC Archant

Three-time play-off champions Welwyn Garden City will begin the hunt for a fourth straight Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division title on the road.

City, who beat Totteridge Millhillians in September to lift the crown, go to Harpenden on May 11, the opening day of the season.

North Mymms and Potters Bar, who both bowed out at the semi-final stage last season, are away to Radlett and at home to Hertford respectively before clashing at Mymms’ Home Farm ground a week later.

Old Owens are now just one division behind the top flight sides following their title-winning season in Division One last time out.

They start their Championship campaign at home to perennial Village Cup challengers Reed.

Knebworth Park remain in Division One after avoiding the drop last year.

And they will look for a better season starting with a trip to newly-relegated Langleybury.