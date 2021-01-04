Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City set for early clash following release of Herts Cricket League fixtures

Published: 12:33 PM January 4, 2021

The battle for the Herts Cricket League Premier Division title could begin as early as week two following the publication of the fixtures for the 2021 season.

Potters Bar have topped the rankings in each of the last two campaigns and they will travel to perennial challengers and rivals Welwyn Garden City on May 15.

Last year's curtailed season saw the teams play out a thrilling tie on a dreary day weather wise, a scampered two off the last ball from Teddy Duke bringing Bar level.

The return match is set for July 17.

Day one of the season brings Reed to The Walk while WGC head to West Herts. The season ends on September 4 with Welwyn away at Reed and Potters Bar at home to Hertford.

Old Owens start their Championship year away to Letchworth Garden City while they finish at home to their closest rivals, Shenley Village.

Knebworth Park will have a derby on the penultimate day of their Division Two A season when Stevenage visit Old Knebworth Lane. They end away to Bushey while it all begins on May 8 with a home game against Berkhamsted.

Datchworth start and finish their Division Three A season on the road, heading to Luton Town & Indians seconds on day one and Parkfield & Headstone in September.

Hatfield Hyde too have away games bookending their season in Division Four B, Northampton Exiles and Holtwhites Trinibis seconds the two fixtures.

Hatfield & Crusaders, however, are the opposite. They start at home to Leverstock Green seconds in Division Four A and welcome Rickmansworth to Ascots Lane on day 18.

In Division Five A Bentley Heath and Tewin clash on the final day at Upper Green, the Wrotham Park match coming on July 3,

And Tewin's new third team start their first season in Regional Division C North with a derby, away to Knebworth Park fourths.

Start times will be determined at the league's AGM in February although there is a "strong majority" in keeping the earlier times utilised during 2020.

This would mean 12pm throughout the structure, with the exception of the Premier Division and Championship where timed games would start at 11am.

All fixtures are obviously subject to any future restrictions put in place on grassroots sport.