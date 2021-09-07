News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Herts Cricket League round-up: Tewin feeling just champion again after another promotion

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:30 PM September 7, 2021   
Tewin gave warning of their intentions by topping the table in 2020's half-season, one where there were no promotions.

An exciting final day of the Herts Cricket League season brought joy for some and sadness for others.

Tewin's championship-winning year in Division Five A, a fourth promotion in five years, was confirmed with a 62-run home success against Bentley Heath, a result that meant the visitors missed out on the second promotion place.

Michael Hubbard took 4-22 for Heath but 92 from Alex Portas gave Tewin the edge.

Hatfield Hyde missed out on promotion from Division Four B too as their 121-run win at Holtwhites Trinibis left them in third.

Knebworth Park's season ended in disappointment though despite a valiant last day.

They were relegated from Division Two A by just three points after a two-wicket loss at Bushey.

Charlie Randall (56) and Guy Warman (42) were top of the run-getting for them and the latter also claimed three wickets before the hosts crept home with four balls to spare.

Elsewhere Old Owens seconds are champions of Division Seven A while Bentley Heath's second-string claimed promotion from Division Nine A.

Cricket
Tewin News

