Advanced search

Prizes handed out as Herts Cricket League gets set for new season

PUBLISHED: 15:52 04 March 2020

Tewin's Will Pickworth was one of the award winners at the Herts Cricket League AGM. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin's Will Pickworth was one of the award winners at the Herts Cricket League AGM. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The Herts Cricket League are gearing up for the new season but before they do there was time to honour the stars of 2019 at the AGM.

Awards were handed out to the best bowlers and best batsmen in each of the league's 25 divisions.

Welwyn Garden City's former Middlesex and England star Owais Shah was the top batsmen in the Premier Dvision with an average of 78.09 from his 13 innings and a top score of 169.

Graeme White of Totteridge Millhillians won the bowler award in the top flight with an average of 9.93 and best figures of 6-38 as he claimed a total of 44 wickets.

Elsewhere there were bowling awards for Nathan Davies (Hatfield Hyde 3rds), Luke Peace (Bentley Heath 2nds) and Will Pickworth (Tewin),

There was also a special award for Knebworth Park as they lifted the Hertfordshire Cricket Grounds Association gong.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of pounds stolen from Welwyn Garden City newsagents by man ‘in possession of a gun’

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of pounds stolen from Welwyn Garden City newsagents by man ‘in possession of a gun’

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Prizes handed out as Herts Cricket League gets set for new season

Tewin's Will Pickworth was one of the award winners at the Herts Cricket League AGM. Picture: DANNY LOO

Object on overhead wires causing train delays between Stevenage and London

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by an object caught in the overhead lines between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar. Picture: Nick Gill

Hatfield charity brings joy to learning and physical disabilities club

AGMS fed over 350 people with learning and physical disabilities at the Jimmy Mac Centre on Friday, February 21. Picture: AGMS Foundation.

NHS 111: More than 72 per cent of those needing urgent care dealt with on the phone

If you need non-emergency care please call '111' instead of '999'. Picture: East and North Herts CCG.

Awards night honours the stars of Green Belt Motor Club

Green Belt Motor Club's Martyn Andrews (left) is presented with his 2019 trophy by Anthony Ashwell. Picture: CHRISTINE MATTHEWS
Drive 24