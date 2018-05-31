Prizes handed out as Herts Cricket League gets set for new season

Tewin's Will Pickworth was one of the award winners at the Herts Cricket League AGM. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The Herts Cricket League are gearing up for the new season but before they do there was time to honour the stars of 2019 at the AGM.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Awards were handed out to the best bowlers and best batsmen in each of the league's 25 divisions.

Welwyn Garden City's former Middlesex and England star Owais Shah was the top batsmen in the Premier Dvision with an average of 78.09 from his 13 innings and a top score of 169.

Graeme White of Totteridge Millhillians won the bowler award in the top flight with an average of 9.93 and best figures of 6-38 as he claimed a total of 44 wickets.

Elsewhere there were bowling awards for Nathan Davies (Hatfield Hyde 3rds), Luke Peace (Bentley Heath 2nds) and Will Pickworth (Tewin),

There was also a special award for Knebworth Park as they lifted the Hertfordshire Cricket Grounds Association gong.