Herts Cricket League remove tea provision as rule for new season

Published: 3:06 PM March 1, 2021

The Herts Cricket League AGM opted to continue to waive the rules around provision of teas for the 2021 season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

One of the quintessential signs of an English summer could be a thing of the past - at least for this season in the Herts Cricket League.

The league's AGM voted that cricket teas, served up by the home club usually around the change in batting, would not be mandatory for the upcoming campaign.

The only requirement for hosts would be the provision of "hot drinks, water and squash". Clubs can still put them on but there would be no reimbursement for them.

This was brought in last year as a result of the pandemic with payers advised to bring their own.

The Herts Cricket League will return for hopefully a full season in May. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The other big change will start in 2022 with the extending of the regional leagues, meaning less travel for all teams.

The committee will remain largely the same, the big exception being Richard Mason coming in as fixtures secretary, replacing long-standing officer Michael Wood.

Nigel Wray will continue as president and Tony Johnson as chairman.