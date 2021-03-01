Herts Cricket League remove tea provision as rule for new season
- Credit: DANNY LOO
One of the quintessential signs of an English summer could be a thing of the past - at least for this season in the Herts Cricket League.
The league's AGM voted that cricket teas, served up by the home club usually around the change in batting, would not be mandatory for the upcoming campaign.
The only requirement for hosts would be the provision of "hot drinks, water and squash". Clubs can still put them on but there would be no reimbursement for them.
This was brought in last year as a result of the pandemic with payers advised to bring their own.
The other big change will start in 2022 with the extending of the regional leagues, meaning less travel for all teams.
The committee will remain largely the same, the big exception being Richard Mason coming in as fixtures secretary, replacing long-standing officer Michael Wood.
Nigel Wray will continue as president and Tony Johnson as chairman.
Most Read
- 1 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 2 Herts zoo announces its reopening date
- 3 Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again
- 4 Police called after 100 people show up to funeral
- 5 Pupils receive gift in time for World Book Day and to welcome them back to school
- 6 Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year
- 7 Line-up set to be announced for Herts music festival's 15th birthday party
- 8 Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town
- 9 New date announced for music festival in Hatfield
- 10 Live music festival 'is officially back on'