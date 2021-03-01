News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Herts Cricket League remove tea provision as rule for new season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:06 PM March 1, 2021   
General shot of a set of Herts Cricket League stumps, bat and ball

The Herts Cricket League AGM opted to continue to waive the rules around provision of teas for the 2021 season. - Credit: DANNY LOO

One of the quintessential signs of an English summer could be a thing of the past - at least for this season in the Herts Cricket League.

The league's AGM voted that cricket teas, served up by the home club usually around the change in batting, would not be mandatory for the upcoming campaign.

The only requirement for hosts would be the provision of "hot drinks, water and squash". Clubs can still put them on but there would be no reimbursement for them.

This was brought in last year as a result of the pandemic with payers advised to bring their own.

Hatfield Hyde celebrate a wicket in a match against Hatfield & Crusaders

The Herts Cricket League will return for hopefully a full season in May. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The other big change will start in 2022 with the extending of the regional leagues, meaning less travel for all teams. 

The committee will remain largely the same, the big exception being Richard Mason coming in as fixtures secretary, replacing long-standing officer Michael Wood.

Nigel Wray will continue as president and Tony Johnson as chairman.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  2. 2 Herts zoo announces its reopening date
  3. 3 Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again
  1. 4 Police called after 100 people show up to funeral
  2. 5 Pupils receive gift in time for World Book Day and to welcome them back to school
  3. 6 Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year
  4. 7 Line-up set to be announced for Herts music festival's 15th birthday party
  5. 8 Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town
  6. 9 New date announced for music festival in Hatfield
  7. 10 Live music festival 'is officially back on'
Cricket

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Six people have been charged with crimes in St Albans and London Colney. Picture: Harry Rutter/Arch

Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Digswell

New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A Welwyn Garden City father has been told to boil a kettle 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Father told to 'boil a kettle' for hot water as he waits for council...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus