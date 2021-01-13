Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City players show prominently after production of Herts Cricket League averages for 2020 season

Published: 9:45 AM January 13, 2021

Potters Bar's Rishi Patel, seen batting for Essex, was among the runs during the 2020 Herts Cricket League season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City both had plenty of representation at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division averages for the disrupted 2020 season.

Bar, the champions in 2019, topped the league in the half-season played in between the government's restrictions and they had batsmen place fourth and sixth in the scoring charts.

Rishi Patel was fourth, his top score of 108 not out helping him amass 249 in six innings, an average of 49.8, while Miguel Machado was sixth.

He scored 193 from five innings, an average of 48.25, with a top score of 105.

Alex Chalker batting for Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Welwyn had two in the top 10 with another, Louis Champion, just outside. Alex Chalker just pipped Owais Shah because despite scoring less runs, 230 compared to 321, he did it in fewer games meaning a higher average.

Owais Shah batting for Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Among the bowling Potters Bar had two in the top 10 and one just outside while WGC had one.

Luke Chapman bowling for Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Luke Chapman beat team-mate Jigar Mehta, the pair averaging 15.72 and 16.05, while Teddy Duke was the man in 11th.

Connor Emerton got himself 10th in the table, one place behind Rhys Wynne of North Mymms whose best figures of 5-43 got him an average of 17.15.

Rhys Carter of Old Owens was the top bowler in the Championship with an average of just 10 while Ralph Lane placed third in the batting with an average of 66.33.

Tom Vits was also top dog with the bat in Division Three A, the Datchworth man helping himself to 230 runs in the season.

Tom Braithwaite and Mitchell Constable also appeared in the bowling list for the village side, picking up 23 wickets between them.

In Division Five A, Tewin dominated the batting charts and were fairly prominent in the bowling ones too.

Jordan Brunel batting in a league at St Albans for Tewin. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Jordan Brunel was first with the bat, his average 5.75 better than team-mate Alex Portas, while Will Pickworth, Luke Wilde and Sam Hayward were all in the top seven with the ball.

Old Owens second team also had something to celebrate with Naman Paropkari the top bowler in Division Seven A. He had best figures of 4-10 and was three positions ahead of team-mate Lewis Hollett.

Zahid Bashir of Welwyn Garden City's fourth team meanwhile took 11-85 in a total of 26.1 overs across the season to finish as the number one bowler in Division Nine A.